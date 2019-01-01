PFA chief Taylor to leave union after review

After 38 years in the job, the 74-year-old former Bolton Wanderers winger is set to step down

Gordon Taylor will leave his role as Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) chief executive after an upcoming review of the union's operations, it has been announced.

Taylor has held his role with the PFA since 1981 but pressure increased on his position last year, with over 200 current and former players calling for his departure in an open letter amid concerns surrounding the organisation's finances.

Responding in November, Taylor announced that the PFA would be holding a formal review and Sport Resolutions was instructed to lead the process last month.

Now, outlining the union's continued plans for improvement, it was revealed that Taylor's stint in charge will end following that review and a subsequent recruitment process as a new CEO is appointed.

The chairman, Ben Purkiss, and management committee will also depart and none of them will be considered for the PFA's primary role for five years.

Taylor said in a statement: "The end of 2018 was an extremely difficult period for the hardworking, excellent staff of the PFA.

"Many of the attacks levelled at our organisation and its leadership through the media were both unfounded and unfair.

PFA AGM 2019 | Gordon Taylor on the future of the PFA... pic.twitter.com/SBDBSX14H1 — PFA | Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) March 27, 2019

"It is true that, at times last year, members of the management committee did not see eye-to-eye on a number of issues but, following a series of meetings over the last few months, we are now united on the best way forward for the organisation.

"Today, members of the PFA have agreed that I should remain as chief executive throughout the period of the review to provide the necessary stability for our organisation and members.

"Following the review and the appointment of a new CEO, the current chairman and management committee have agreed it is right for them to step down as well."

He added: "I have given the majority of my life to the advancement of the PFA and I hope I have provided a platform for our continued success in the future.

"Every decision I have made has been in the interest of members and I believe the review will make the PFA - the oldest and most powerful sporting union in the world - even stronger.

"It will ensure we have the right structures in place to support our former, current and future members.

"It goes without saying that I am extremely proud of the work and input that the PFA has had on the development of the greatest game in the world, and I will continue to fight for the organisation, its members and our role in the game - both in this country and worldwide."