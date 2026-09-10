Peter Bosz shared a striking anecdote about Noa Lang in a masterclass on Omroep Brabant. The PSV manager spoke about a side of the forward that, according to him, very few people know.

"This really is a lovely, special story," Bosz began. "Because people have quite a particular image of Noa. But what a sweet boy he is! A sweet boy, truly."

He then went back to Malik Tillman's arrival at PSV in the summer of 2023. "In my life, I've never come across such a shy boy as Malik Tillman. When you talk to him, he looks at the ground. So shy."

After two weeks, Bosz called him over to ask how he was doing and whether he was enjoying himself. Who was he spending time with? Then he said: 'I've been invited to Noa's house'."

Bosz reacted with happy surprise and Tillman carried on. "He said: 'Yes, he had a barber come over and we all got our hair cut there'. That's the sort of thing Noa does, isn't it wonderful! I like that," Bosz said.

Last summer, Lang was sold for €25 million to Napoli, where he has now returned after a loan spell at Galatasaray. He was absent from the matchday squad on Wednesday because of a disciplinary suspension, although everything is said to have been resolved by now.

Tillman also left PSV last summer. He completed a €35 million transfer to Bayer Leverkusen, where he is still searching for his best form.