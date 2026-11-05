Katia Aveiro, sister of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, wasted no time reacting to the Portugal captain's decision to retire from international football. Through her social media accounts she posted a lengthy message expressing her pride in his career, though it also carried a hint that raised eyebrows.

Writing via the Stories feature on her Instagram account, Katia said: "I could say a lot, but time will certainly reveal everything. And until then, I say to you: you are great, a giant, and a legend."

The sister of the Al-Nassr captain added: "Today the world bids you farewell with the Portugal national team. As for me, as your sister, I look back and feel a pride that my chest cannot contain. I know the battles you fought, everything you gave to our country, and what you built throughout your career."

She continued: "You changed the course of your destiny, and you took Portugal with you. Yes, it is a sad day, but stages end so that other stages can begin. Time is the judge, and if there is still something in need of an answer, perhaps things will become clearer tomorrow."

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Emotional words rounded off her message: "Your honour and the path you took are greater than any farewell. This picture may not be of high quality, but it carries immense importance to me, because it holds part of our history, and always reminds me that before you were the Cristiano Ronaldo whom the world admires, you were and will always be my brother and my little child. I love you, and I feel boundless pride in you."

That line about matters still needing answers, and the possibility of them becoming clear later, hinted at something behind the scenes of the retirement decision. Katia offered no further detail and did not clarify exactly what she meant.