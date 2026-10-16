Perez's gamble on the brink: two months expose Mourinho's failure in his dual mission with Real Madrid

On 11 June, Real Madrid officially announced the signing of Portugal's Jose Mourinho as their new head coach, following another trophyless season for Los Blancos.

The dressing room had been a battleground all season. Crises flared between players, and between players and the head coach.

Stability on the touchline was no better. Real Madrid began the campaign with Xabi Alonso before swapping him for Alvaro Arbeloa midway through.

Those crises went a long way towards explaining a second successive season without silverware, and the board wanted a quick fix.

Mourinho: two objectives behind the big deal

As the problems in the dressing room multiplied, so did the calls for a coach with the personality to control a squad packed with stars.

Mourinho stood out from a list of several candidates. He knew the club from his first spell, and his distinguished coaching career has never lacked for force of personality.

He was handed extensive powers to tear through the squad and a say in identifying the signings needed to plug the gaps.

Florentino Perez and his board believed the return would achieve two things: control the players and impose discipline, then reap the rewards of his technical expertise. The hope was that it would carry the team back to the winners' podium.

Has Mourinho controlled Real Madrid's stars?

Two months into the season, supporters have spotted no major change in how the players behave, on or off the pitch.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are the two clearest examples of that failure.

Tension between the French forward and the club has been simmering for weeks, particularly after he picked up an injury in France's match against Turkey in the UEFA Nations League.

Mbappe returned to Spain, then travelled to Paris for further medical examinations. Plenty of controversy followed over that trip and what happened during it.

Then came the bicycle. Mbappe was pictured riding one just days after Mourinho had asked his players to stay off bikes for fear of injury.

Many read the video Mbappe posted of himself on the bike as an indirect message to his coach, a sign of the tension between the two.

Vinicius, fresh from signing a new contract, has been the most striking example of all.

The Brazilian clashed with Alonso last season over substitutions and being left on the bench, a crisis that ended only when the coach walked away midway through the campaign.

Nothing has changed. Vinicius protested at being taken off against Roma in the UEFA Champions League, the same scenes as last season.





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The big names let Mourinho down

With Mourinho back for a second spell, many expected him to impose one important principle: judge players, and pick the starting line-up, on what they give on the pitch.

Instead he has leaned on the big names from day one, whether to coax the best out of them or to avoid sparking early crises by leaving some of them out.

That approach has hurt the coach badly. The team's level swings from week to week, largely because the form of the players he trusts does the same.

Criticism has piled up, yet changes to the line-up have been minimal. Several players have performed well off the bench without earning a genuine opportunity.

Roma away is the clearest example. Real Madrid were heading for a thumping at the Olimpico until Mourinho made his changes late on.

Vinicius, Mbappe, Bellingham, Cucurella and Dumfries all started, the big names and the new signings together, and all of them struggled badly.

Up until the 82nd minute Real Madrid were trailing 3-1. Three goals in a row in the closing minutes turned it around.

Remarkably, the win came through the substitutes who replaced those big names, led by Endrick, who has barely had a kick under Mourinho.

The Brazilian came on in the 59th minute for Vinicius, a ghost on the pitch who had offered the side nothing.

Endrick scored the third in the 85th minute, three minutes after setting up the second for fellow substitute Carlos Espi, who impresses whenever he gets a chance.

Arda Guler shone too, another substitute, supplying the assists for the third and fourth goals.

Bernardo Silva came on in the 70th minute at the expense of Tchouameni and helped Real Madrid take control of midfield.

Curiously, Mourinho surprised everyone after the match by saying: "If we had started the game with the eleven players who finished it, they would have scored five goals against us. It would have been impossible to hold out against a team with that intensity."

That line sums up his conviction in the starters who gave him nothing, players who have let him down in plenty of games this season. The substitutes are left waiting, along with those who barely get a look in at all, Morocco's Brahim Diaz among them.





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Has Real Madrid benefited from Mourinho's technical expertise?

The second objective of the appointment was simple: improve results and get back on the winners' podium by the end of the season.

Look at the results, though, and the picture is grim. Real Madrid have slipped to fourth in La Liga after just eight rounds.

Barcelona top the table with 24 points from a perfect record, followed by Atletico Madrid and Real Betis on 19 points each, then Real Madrid on 18 points.

Six points have gone already, dropped in defeats to Real Betis 1-0 and Atletico Madrid 2-1.

In the Champions League they ground out a 2-1 win over Inter Milan in Spain, then escaped at Roma with that thrilling comeback.

Technical problems are everywhere. The defence is below its best, the midfield blows hot and cold, and the attack is a puzzle in match after match despite all those illustrious names. The discussion always comes back to how the players are deployed and the criteria for picking them.

Assessing the Mourinho deal

So far, and the coming weeks may yet change it, the appointment has delivered neither of its two objectives. The stars remain uncontrolled, the crises unresolved. There has been no technical revolution, no run of deserved wins, no march towards the winners' podium.