Perez completely bewildered during Ajax v Willem II: ‘Then you’re not all that clever’

Kenneth Perez tore into Jaden Slory at half-time during Ajax v Willem II. The pundit watched the visitors' winger play a completely wrong pass to Tonny Vilhena at 0-0, leaving him unable to finish.

"How do you play someone in? Your team-mate Vilhena is strongly left-footed. Really strongly left-footed. You have all the space to play him in on the left. Do you know what I do? I play it a bit too hard to him on the right. Well, then you're not all that clever as a footballer," said a stunned Perez on ESPN.

"Then you also play at a different level. But he does come from Feyenoord," the pundit said, referring to the fact Slory is playing on loan for the promoted side from Tilburg.

Vilhena failed to score from a promising position and Willem II paid for it. Ajax struck twice shortly before half-time and took a 2-0 lead into the break.

Perez also went after Oscar Gloukh, who has been given another chance on the left wing at Ajax. "I've had doubts all season. And now it's definite, as far as I'm concerned. If you can't play this easy ball at the right speed. As a signed number 10 and playmaker. Then there is little left."

The former midfielder pointed to an Ajax counter-attack in which Gloukh released the ball to Steven Berghuis very late. The right winger was then denied by goalkeeper Maxime Delanghe. "Berghuis is also thinking: how can this be? Play him a bit earlier, and I just dink it over the goalkeeper."

"About those kinds of things in a match you might think: what a shame. But they are exceptionally important things. Coaches and their staff need to pay far more attention to that. A coach like that has to say: why are you playing Vilhena in on the right?" said Perez.