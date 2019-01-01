Pepe returns to Porto after Besiktas exit

Having left the Portuguese giants for Real Madrid in 2007, the defender has re-signed with Porto after leaving Turkey at the end of 2018

defender Pepe has returned to on a deal until 2021 following his release by , the Primeira Liga club have confirmed.

Pepe played for Porto between 2004 and 2007 before being snapped up by , whom he represented for a decade.

The most successful days of his career were at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning both the and three times.

He joined Besiktas in 2017 and was well-regarded by supporters, but he opted to agree to a mutual termination of his contract towards the end of last year in a bid to help the club's worsening financial woes.

Reports swiftly suggested a return to Porto was on the cards, and the deal was finally announced on Tuesday.

"Pepe is a new signing for FC Porto," the club confirmed on its official website.

"The central defender has signed a contract lasting for two and a half seasons, until June 30 2021, and returns to Porto, whom he represented between 2004 and 2007."

Pepe added: "Porto continues to be a very special club for me."

Bem-vindo a casa / Welcome home / Bienvenido a casa



2021 #FCPorto #BemvindoPepe pic.twitter.com/BuFPIyjlJw Article continues below — FC Porto (@FCPorto) January 8, 2019

The defender, born in but a European Championship winner with Portugal in 2016, is fondly remembered by the Dragao faithful.

Pepe helped his side lift the 2004 Intercontinental Cup during his three-year spell, and also won two Primeira Liga crowns with the club.

He re-joins the club seven points clear at the top of the league table and could make his second debut in Saturday's important trip to CP.