Pepe equals Suarez's Europa League record with Arsenal heroics

The summer-signing came off the bench to turn Thursday's Europa League match around in favour of the Gunners

Nicolas Pepe has become the first player to score two direct free-kicks in a Uefa fixture since Luis Suarez's feat for back in 2013.

After replacing Alexandre Lacazette in the 75th minute, Pepe scored two late goals in the final 10 minutes to give Arsenal a 3-2 win over Vitoria Guimaraes.

Five minutes after his introduction, the Ivorian attacker curled in a free-kick in the 80th minute to draw Unai Emery’s team level at the Emirates Stadium.

Few minutes later, the 24-year-old curled another free-kick, again in the stoppage time to hand the hosts maximum points at home.

The double stretched Pepe's tally to three goals across all competitions, including a strike in the Premier League, since his arrival from in the summer.

2 - Nicolas Pépé is the first player to score two direct free-kicks in a Europa League game since Luis Suárez for Liverpool vs Zenit St. Petersburg in February 2013. Timely. #UEL pic.twitter.com/IBXkL7QE89 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2019

Prior to Thursday's outing, Suarez was the last player to score two direct free-kicks in the Europa League, against in 2013.