'Pep should play poker!' - Klopp doubts Man City will rest key players against Chelsea

The Reds boss was quick to poke fun at claims their only title rival was set to take their foot off the gas

Jurgen Klopp joked Pep Guardiola should play poker after the boss hinted he may rest some key players for Thursday's trip to .

The reigning Premier League champions travel to Stamford Bridge before playing less than 72 hours later in an quarter-final at the weekend.

City must win against Frank Lampard's side to keep the title race alive, mathematically at least, after moved closer to being crowned with a resounding 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday.

Asked about Guardiola's comments on leaving out some of his leading names against Chelsea, Klopp told Sky Sports: "What? He said that? Pep...he should play poker probably."

Klopp had exalted Guardiola's squad before the game against the Eagles and was again effusive in his praise after the victory, admitting his Reds cannot expect to play in a similar manner.

"Manchester City - I couldn't respect them more," the Liverpool boss added.

"The football they play, I really like it a lot. We are different, we have to be different. We cannot be like Manchester City.

"We probably celebrate different things when they happen. There are different ways of football and I like them both."

After a 0-0 draw away at neighbours on Sunday, Liverpool rediscovered their scoring touch to brush aside Palace and move to the brink of glory, albeit the ongoing coronavirus pandemic meant no fans were inside Anfield to enjoy the occasion.

"Imagine if the stadium was full today and all the people could have experienced that live – it would have been amazing," Klopp said.

"I don't think the game would have been better, to be honest. My boys played like everybody was in the stadium. The atmosphere on the pitch was incredible.

"It was for sure the best counter-pressing game I've ever seen behind closed doors. It was exceptional.

"The attitude shown by the boys was amazing, I liked it a lot - and the football we played as well."