Pefok again! On-fire USMNT striker scores another goal for Union Berlin with World Cup nod in sight

Jordan Pefok continues to make his case for a spot in the United States men's national team squad at the World Cup with his play for Union Berlin.

Headed in opening goal vs Wolfsburg on Sunday

Six Bundesliga goal involvements in six games

But was left out of USMNT squad this month

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old striker charged ahead of the Wolfsburg defence to meet a cross from Sheraldo Becker and head in the opening goal as his table-topping side ran out 2-0 winners.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pefok now has three Bundesliga goals from six matches to his name this season to go along with three assists. He joined the German side from Swiss team Young Boys in the summer transfer window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Although he was left out of the USMNT squad for their upcoming friendly matches against Japan and Saudi Arabia, his form in the German top-flight could convince coach Gregg Berhalter to take him to the World Cup in Qatar this year.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about Pefok's absence this week, Berhalter said: "It's never easy. It was a decision that we weren't going to bring in four forwards. We didn't feel like we had enough game time to get four forwards an opportunity, so we went with these three. "We're pretty confident we know Jordan's profile. We know what he can do, and we didn't feel like we needed to see him in this camp to determine whether he can be on the roster now."

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

THE VERDICT:

Pefok could be Berhalter's man for Qatar

Twitter

The man is on fire!

Twitter

Incredible praise for the USMNT forward

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR PEFOK? As the forward will miss the international games coming up, he will have to wait until October 1 for his next appearance when Union Berlin take on Eintracht Frankfurt.