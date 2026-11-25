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Barcelona midfielder Pedri received two gifts on his birthday simply by starting for Barca against Azerbaijani side Sabah in the Champions League.

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Barcelona visited Sabah, newcomers to the continental competition, on Wednesday in the fifth round of the league phase.

Hansi Flick started Pedri in midfield on the day the Spaniard turned 24. Two surprises were waiting for him.

An exceptional record

Pedri now stands alone at Barcelona, according to Opta. He's the only player to have featured in all 18 of the team's matches since the start of the season.

Injury ruled out Barca's star man Lamine Yamal, leaving the winger stuck on 17 matches, and Pedri took full advantage.

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Anthony Gordon, Fermín López, Karim Adeyemi and Joan Garcia are level with Yamal, and all four played against Sabah today.

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Pedri's appearances split into 13 matches in La Liga and five in the Champions League.

His output has been modest, though. The international midfielder has managed just one goal and four assists, five goal contributions in total so far.

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The record speaks to Flick's faith in him. Whatever the opposition, the German coach never leaves him out.

The captain's armband

The second surprise came on his arm. With Brazilian first captain Raphinha absent, Pedri wore the Barca armband against Sabah.

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Flick named Raphinha on the bench, choosing to rest his star amid a packed schedule of league and Champions League fixtures.

It's the third time Pedri has captained Barcelona this season. He also wore the armband against Turkish side Galatasaray in the Champions League and Real Betis in La Liga, both matches Raphinha missed through injury.