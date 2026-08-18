Paul Scholes is facing a difficult legal situation. The Manchester United legend saw two courts hear separate cases relating to his driving of two vehicles on two different occasions.

Bradford Magistrates' Court banned Scholes from driving for six months on 12 August, hitting him with financial fines for driving a Range Rover above the permitted limit on Halifax Road in the Cleckheaton area on the evening of 3 March.

A day later, Manchester Magistrates' Court added six points to his driving licence along with further fines. That case concerned a Mercedes that exceeded the speed limit on Mossley Road near Ashton-under-Lyne on 14 November last year.

Fines, costs and court charges across the two cases topped 1,472 pounds sterling. Scholes confirmed to police that he had been driving the Range Rover during the first offence, according to court documents, but he did not respond to two letters sent by police regarding the second incident. That silence prompted the authorities to press ahead with legal proceedings, according to the BBC.

He entered no formal pleas over the charges and was convicted in absentia under judicial proceedings specific to traffic cases.

One of Manchester United's true greats, Scholes played 499 matches for the club, winning 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two Champions Leagues. He also made 66 appearances for England.