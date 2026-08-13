Manchester City have agreed to sell Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders to Saudi club Al-Qadsiah in one of the biggest deals of the summer window, with all parties reaching a final verbal agreement.

Trusted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the go-to source on European transfers, reports that the English club will bank around 61 million euros for releasing the player. Both clubs have already begun exchanging official documents, with final signatures and an announcement expected in the coming hours.

Reijnders skipped his side's training today, Romano revealed on X, a clear sign the deal is nearly done. The midfielder now awaits the green light to fly to Saudi Arabia, join Al-Qadsiah and complete his routine medical.

Few moves this window carry the same weight. The fee alone reflects the player's technical value, but it also underlines how Saudi clubs keep prising top-tier stars away from Europe's biggest leagues.

Reijnders had arrived at City as a key midfield presence and produced eye-catching displays that turned heads across Europe. Al-Qadsiah's tempting offer and ambitious sporting project ultimately swayed him towards the Saudi Pro League.

His arrival should hand Al-Qadsiah a serious technical boost as the club aim to challenge for the top places next season and stock their squad with world-class names capable of making a difference.

Ayoub Bouaddi the suitable replacement

At the Etihad, meanwhile, the hierarchy have started drawing up a plan to rebuild the midfield around the void the Dutchman leaves behind.

Reijnders only joined from Milan 12 months ago, yet his output never matched the expectations of City's management. He failed to convince the decision-makers he could guarantee his place long term.

City have therefore placed promising Moroccan Ayoub Bouaddi, the jewel of French side Lille, at the top of their shortlist to replace him. Chelsea's Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez remains firmly on the negotiating table too.