Patson Daka: Zambia star writes Champions League history
The forward had gone four games in the competition without a goal, but against the Smurfs, he broke the jinx to put his team in front.
.@ChampionsLeague: klingt geil – ist geil! #KönigsCLasse #GNKSAL pic.twitter.com/Lrr5wi4S9U— FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) November 27, 2019
With the first-half looking to be heading for a 0-0 draw, Daka poked home from a rebound from Gaetan Coucke’s save off Dominik Szoboszlai’s shot.
1 - Salzburg's Patson Daka is the first player from Zambia to score a goal in the Champions League, the 103rd nation to provide a goalscorer in the competition. Chipolopolo. pic.twitter.com/jvdvAyeEaK— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2019
In the process, he wrote his name in the history books being the first Zambian to score in the Champions League.
On the stroke of half-time, Die Mozartstadter doubled their lead courtesy of Takumi Minamino’s strike.