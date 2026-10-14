Paris's "lightning" treble sends Manchester City back into a bitter Champions League nightmare

Paris Saint-Germain went in at the break three goals to the good at Manchester City in their second match of the Champions League league phase.

Desire Doue (13'), Ousmane Dembele (15') and Vitinha (32') did the damage for the visitors.

City's supporters never saw it coming. They had rallied behind the club for this one after the crisis over its conviction for breaching the Premier League's financial regulations.

According to the "Stats du Foot" network, PSG are the second-fastest side to go three goals up against Manchester City in the Champions League, taking just 32 minutes. Only Liverpool have done it quicker, at Anfield on 4 April 2018, after 31 minutes.

That was the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final. Liverpool won it 3-0, then took the return leg 2-1.

"Opta" added: "Manchester City are trailing by three goals at half-time in a home match for the first time since January 2012 (in an FA Cup tie against Manchester United)."



