Paris Saint-Germain have moved closer to completing a notable deal from the Italian league during the current summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Paris Saint-Germain have presented their project to Zion Suzuki in order to get the green light from the goalkeeper regarding the deal".

Romano added: "Paris Saint-Germain are ready to press ahead with Parma in negotiations, as Juventus also wanted to sign Suzuki, but their initial offer was rejected".

Lucas Chevalier and Matvey Safonov took turns protecting PSG's net last season, after the club sold Gianluigi Donnarumma to Manchester City.



