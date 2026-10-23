Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Barcelona. Barring a surprise, the winger's season is over.

According to the newspaper Sport, PSG were already planning to enter the winter transfer market for a left winger, as reported by French outlets, to bolster their squad.

Luis Enrique boasts plenty of quality up front. Ousmane Dembélé, also injured against Barcelona, leads a group that includes Ferran Torres, Mika Godts, Désiré Doué, Akliouche and Quentin Ndjantou.

Having navigated the summer window with great wisdom, the French club sit in a comfortable financial position. That gives them the firepower to spend big.

PSG generated 333.4 million euros from player sales last summer. Bradley Barcola, who moved to Liverpool, contributed the most, injecting 125 million euros into the Parisian club's coffers.

L'Équipe reported: "Paris is already looking for a new player to strengthen the wing positions during the winter transfer window, provided he is a young player with great potential."

Such ideal circumstances open the door to a host of names linked with a move to the Parc des Princes in the coming window.

Eurosport name Nico Williams as a serious candidate, with the French club having tracked him closely for several years.

Goal, meanwhile, place Algeria's Ibrahim Maza, one of the brightest rising talents at Bayer Leverkusen, within PSG's circle of interest. Sky favour Matías Albert, another prospect cutting his teeth in the Borussia Dortmund ranks.

Should they choose not to wait for the winter window, PSG can sign a player immediately by taking advantage of the French league exception known as the "joker".

Introduced at the start of the millennium, the system allows clubs to sign one player from another club in the French first or second division.

Kvaratskhelia's serious injury means PSG can tap into that exception. Even so, the final decision looks set to arrive next January.