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From Juventus to Troyes, via the lower divisions and Spain. Paolo Gozzi Iweru has played in very different footballing environments since coming through every level of the Juventus youth system. Now he is trying to establish himself in Ligue 1, where his technical and physical attributes could take him to a high level.

A left-footed centre-back born in 2001, Italian on his father's side and Nigerian on his mother's side, he played at every level of Italy's youth national teams and made his Serie A debut for Juventus before getting a taste of senior football with Fuenlabrada, Genoa, Pescara and Red Star. His move to Troyes in the summer of 2024 has given him the chance to take his career to another level.



Speaking to Calciomercato and Goal, thanks to an opportunity provided by the International Department of the Ligue de Football Professionnel, the Italian centre-back discussed his career and the differences between French and Italian football.

Let's start with France. You joined Troyes and helped bring the club back to Ligue 1. How have you found your two years in France, and how much has the experience helped you grow on and off the pitch?

"I've settled in well. The approach to young players is a bit different from Italy's, and the football is slightly harder in some respects. There's a lot of integration here; the country has very high levels of ethnic diversity, so settling into the group came naturally to me too. I also speak French and lived in France for a while, so that helped. I'm happy to be here."

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What sort of environment have you found at Troyes? What kind of club are they? What has struck you most about the club, the dressing room and the way people experience football in France?

"The atmosphere is positive. When I arrived, the team were coming off a poor season and were at risk of dropping into the French third tier. The club were going through a difficult period, but we managed to recover very well and build something significant that brought us back to Ligue 1. Football isn't experienced here as it is in Italy: fewer people come to the stadium and they don't feel it as deeply, but we can do well."

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Now you can test yourself in Ligue 1, where the intensity and physicality are different from Italy. Has a striker or team particularly impressed you?

"There's certainly more physicality in France, but also a lot of technical quality and perhaps less emphasis on tactics than in Italy. There's more space and you have to be ready to play across the whole pitch. In Italy, by contrast, defenders are more protected: they defend as a line rather than individually. So far in Ligue 1, I've wanted to face players like Kvaratskhelia, but the opportunity hasn't come up. Then there's Doué, Dembélé... they're all really good. But here in the dressing room, we all speak very highly of Monaco's Balogun: he's a powerful, quick striker who's always dangerous. He's one of the hardest to face."

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How would you describe yourself as a defender? Are you more comfortable at centre-back in a back four or a back three?

"I've actually played at full-back sometimes too, and I can play there, but my natural position is centre-back in a back four. I've also played in a back three and I like it: I think I can play well in both systems. I'm a left-footed defender; I like to build play and look for the ball in behind. I probably still need to improve in the air, but I'm working on that here and I feel I've grown in that respect. My training in Italy certainly helped me a lot tactically: I know how I need to move, and I understand the importance of body positioning and movement more than others who grew up here, because in France they work on those things less and in a slightly different way."

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Is training really so different in Italy and France?

"In general, I've noticed a difference in the day-to-day work in Italy and France. In Italy, when teams reach a high level, they start working a lot as a unit and less with individuals. Here in France, by contrast, there's more emphasis on improving each player individually. That's also why I'm developing a lot in certain areas, such as my ability to mark opponents and manage defensive situations."

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Is there a defender you've looked up to during your career, or one you like watching now?

"When I was at Juventus, I really liked Giorgio Chiellini. The way he defended, both in one-on-one marking and as part of a unit, made him the best of all. Among modern defenders, I like Upamecano, particularly for his ability to build play and use the ball well."

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You mentioned Juventus, whose youth system you came through. You arrived in Turin at a very young age. Can you tell us about that period, your decision to join and how it changed your life?

"I owe everything to Juventus. They helped me grow from, I'd say, the age of 10 to 21, teaching me first to be a footballer and then to be a man. I went to school there, I studied there: it was a fundamental part of my life. Joining Juventus was fairly straightforward. I played a match against them when I was at another small club in Turin, and I did well. They called me the following week, I had a trial and they took me on."

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You also made your first-team debut in Serie A. How did that feel?

"Yes, against SPAL. I'd trained with the first team the day before and had a good session. At that point Juventus had effectively already won the league. Allegri was the manager, and the team needed to focus on the match against Ajax, which was important for the Champions League. So they named me in the squad, and I was already very surprised because I really didn't feel I could play. Then, three hours before the match, Allegri called me into his office and said, 'I'm going to start you. Do you feel up to it?' Obviously I said yes, I felt up to it, and then the rest came naturally. I certainly hadn't expected it. They were the longest hours of my life, and I was very anxious. But in the end I said to myself, 'This is the opportunity of a lifetime,' and went out on to the pitch with conviction. Individually, it went well. I was happy with my performance, even though we lost. Overall, it was a wonderful experience."

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You also spent time with Juventus Under-23s. Looking back, is that the right step for young players moving from the Primavera youth team into senior football?

"Thinking back to that year, on an individual level, perhaps I wasn't ready for professional football at that point, and the Under-23s were useful to me. Today, though, seeing what happens in France too, I realise that here you can reach the first team at 17 without too much fuss. Over the years I've understood how much the Under-23s helped me get to know the senior game, but perhaps, in general, it's better to learn to cope with that football, even if it means struggling on loan straight away in Serie B or Serie A and arriving there without being prepared."

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After Juventus, you played at Fuenlabrada, Pescara and Red Star before joining Troyes. Would you make all those choices again? Which experience mattered most to your development, and why?

"The most important one was in Spain. I'd come out of the Under-23s and still hadn't played many real matches. In Spain, I understood the reality of professional football. At Juventus we had everything, whereas Fuenlabrada didn't have the same facilities or comforts. It was a big shock. There, I met people whose lives depended on football. You're a footballer, but you're not at the top yet: you have to earn everything. At Juventus they told us we were lucky because we were used to living at the highest level all the time. In Spain, I understood what those words meant."

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How is your season at Troyes going? You had a serious injury last year. What are your goals, both personally and for the team?

"Yes, last year I started the season by playing all of the first 15 matches, then I was sidelined by a fractured foot. I had a few other minor problems, which can happen when you come back from this kind of injury, but physically I'm fine now. My personal goal is to establish myself at Troyes: I have an excellent opportunity and I want to make the most of it. The team's goal is to avoid relegation without having to go through the play-offs. Then, if the chance comes, we'll try to dream of something more."

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You represented Italy at youth level, from the Under-17s to the Under-19s, and reached the European Under-17 Championship final. Do you still dream of playing for the senior national team? Have you heard from Mancini or his staff in recent months? If Nigeria called you up before Italy, do you know what you'd do?

"My goal, first of all, is to earn an important place here at Troyes so I deserve a national-team call-up. I think I have what it takes. As for the decision, I've always said to myself that I'll be available to the first national team that puts its full faith in me. My mother is Nigerian and we often went to Nigeria when I was little, so I have a connection with that country too, but today I owe everything to Italy. My mum also became Italian in the end, so if I can do well here at Troyes, why not? I want to put myself in a position to have that opportunity, and I'm convinced I can soon be in contention for Italy."