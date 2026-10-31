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Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Palmer returns and Bruno rises up: wholesale surprises in the Chelsea and Manchester United line-ups

B. Fernandes
C. Palmer
M. Carrick
X. Alonso
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea
Manchester United
Premier League
Portugal
England
Spain
Morocco

Stamford Bridge set for a clash of the giants

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Stamford Bridge takes centre stage today, Saturday, as Chelsea host Manchester United in a mouth-watering ninth-round clash in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca made some notable changes. Marc Guiu makes his first league start in a Chelsea shirt, while Romeo Lavia comes into midfield to cover for the absent Jordan Henderson.

Cole Palmer also returns to the XI after serving his suspension. Joao Pedro, though, misses out through injury.

United, meanwhile, hand Leny Yoro a start at right-back. Captain Bruno Fernandes returns to the starting line-up after settling for a place on the bench last time out.

Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

SUN

SUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

CHE

CHE

Chelsea's line-up against Manchester United was as follows:

- Goalkeeper: Mike Penders.

- Defence: Josh Acheampong, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana.

- Midfield: Pedro Neto, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Marc Guiu.

- Attack: Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Estevao.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's line-up was as follows:

- Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens.

- Defence: Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro.

- Midfield: Bruno Fernandes, Andre Santos, Carlos Baleba.

- Attack: Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha.

Chelsea go into the clash fifth in the table on 13 points. United, by contrast, are in far deeper trouble, having slipped to 16th on 7 points. There's plenty riding on this one for both sides.

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