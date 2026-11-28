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The Copa Libertadores stays in Brazil. In the final of South America's most coveted competition, Palmeiras beat Argentine side Estudiantes 1-0.

At the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, the one-off final was fought to the finish. There was more kicking than football in the first half. In the second, the Brazilians took control, found the decisive goal and got their hands on the trophy.

The first 45 minutes were a battle, with six bookings, three for each side. That tally rose to 10 by the end. After the break, the Brazilians' superior quality showed, as expected. The decisive goal came in the 52nd minute: a cross from the left, a flick-on by Arias and a precise left-footed finish from Ramon Sosa. A goal worth its weight in gold.

Estudiantes tried everything right to the end but could not find a way past an inspired Carlos Miguel. The Palmeiras goalkeeper saved everything, including an overhead kick from Carrillo. Even after eight minutes of stoppage time and a battle to the finish, the score stayed 1-0.

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For Palmeiras, it was their fourth triumph after those of 1999, 2020 and 2021, and their third in six years, testament to an extraordinary run. Their Argentine rivals were left empty-handed and remain on four titles, won in 1968, 1969, 1970 and 2009.

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Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira's side are back on top, confirming their place as one of the most successful Brazilian teams in the competition. For years now, the trophy has gone to a Brazilian side. Since the famous SuperClasico final, won by River Plate against Boca Juniors in 2018, Brazilian teams have triumphed in each of the last eight years: three times each for Flamengo and Palmeiras, and once each for Fluminense and Botafogo.

Several players with Italian football connections were on the pitch or the bench. Estudiantes had former Lazio player Fernando Muslera and former Inter players Joaquin Correa and Tomas Palacios (both of whom came on late). On the winning side, former Lazio player Felipe Anderson was on the bench, while former Milan player Gustavo Gomez was on the pitch.