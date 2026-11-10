Anxiety grips the Barcelona corridors as the final international break of 2026 gets under way. The return of players from national team camps has become a recurring headache at the Catalan club, and this time they are desperate to avoid the injury scenario and get all their men back without fresh losses.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that Barcelona are watching the participation of their internationals with caution. Painful past experiences have seen a number of their stars return with significant injuries, costing the team their absence for long periods or robbing them of their best form at decisive stages of the season.

Raphinha's case stands out as one of the biggest worries. The Brazilian has picked up an injury in each of the last three international breaks with his country. It started during the final international break of the 2025-2026 season, when a knock affected his level in the closing stretch. His troubles then returned during the World Cup, before another setback struck in the last international break.

Those precedents have prompted Barcelona's technical staff to warn the player against taking risks, especially as Brazil's upcoming matches are friendlies that do not warrant jeopardising his wellbeing.

Raphinha, for his part, appears alive to the situation. He has already spoken with Italian national team coach Carlo Ancelotti about managing his minutes while his recovery remains short of complete.

Speaking at the ceremony to renew his Barcelona contract last week, the Brazilian said: "Ancelotti knows that he must distribute the playing minutes. It would also be difficult for the national team if I got injured. We have spoken, and he knows that I am recovering from my last injury. I feel I am in a good condition, but I have not regained my readiness 100%. There is no need for Barcelona's fans to worry, as I am taking good care of myself."

The Catalan concern does not stop with Raphinha. Frenkie de Jong's experience still looms large, after the Dutchman returned from the World Cup with a serious knee injury that kept him off the pitch for around four months.

Criticism followed at the time. He had not rested adequately during the tournament held in the United States, and he delayed his return to Barcelona to undergo the necessary medical examinations, before the seriousness of the injury and its repercussions became clear.

De Jong returned to the pitch a few days ago and produced the kind of displays that confirmed his recovery. He was one of the key men in the clash against Atletico Madrid last Sunday, and German coach Hansi Flick certainly does not want to lose him again to a fresh injury.

Lamine Yamal's case has brought its own caution. Barcelona decided to pull him out of Spain's match against the Czech Republic after he felt pain in the knee.

He is expected to spend a few days in Barcelona to recover and have his condition monitored, in the hope his pain settles enough to let him return for the following match against England.

Raphinha's history, De Jong's lengthy absence, Lamine Yamal's knee. Barcelona are counting down to the end of the international break with their fingers crossed, hoping the national team days do not turn into a fresh nightmare that disrupts Flick's plans in the coming stage.