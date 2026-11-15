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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Painful blow for Flick: Barcelona star leaves England match injured

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Barcelona received worrying news during the international break, after their defender Pau Cubarsi was forced to leave the Spain match against England at half-time, following a blow that caused him to feel pain in the hip area, during the encounter that brought the two sides together in the UEFA Nations League.

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Spanish radio station "Cadena SER" report that Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente chose not to risk keeping Cubarsí on for the second half. He swapped him for defender Dean Huijsen, with the Barcelona man now set for medical tests to determine the nature and extent of the injury.

Cubarsí had lasted the full first half, one that handed England a penalty. Harry Kane tucked it away for the opener after the Barcelona defender fouled an opponent inside the box.

Keen not to gamble on the player, De la Fuente feared the pain could worsen into something more serious, especially with the game falling in the UEFA Nations League. Barcelona now wait to learn his condition the moment he returns from international duty.

The Catalan club's medical staff will assess Cubarsí and run the necessary tests to rule out a significant injury, with the team needing every available defender over the coming period.

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Injury crisis puts pressure on Barcelona's defence

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Fears over Cubarsí land at a delicate moment. Barcelona have been hit by repeated absences at the back since the season began, even after recently getting some players fit again.

At the Metropolitano against Atlético Madrid, Andreas Christensen and Eric García returned, while the coaching staff hope Jules Koundé will be ready to face Villarreal after edging back towards full fitness.

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Xavi Espart, by contrast, remains a long way from the pitch after injuring his right ankle in the Clásico. Projections suggest he won't return before mid-December or the start of January.

One of Hansi Flick's most trusted defenders this season, Cubarsí has racked up 1142 minutes. His potential absence is a worry for a coaching staff already short of options at the back.

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Barcelona weigh their options in the transfer market

Barcelona won't rule out a move in the winter window to bolster the defence, but any step hinges on how the injured players recover and what options the club have in January.

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Their room to do business looks limited by a tight wage margin. The club may need to provide financial guarantees, or offload one of the full-backs, before signing anyone new.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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