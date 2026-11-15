Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona received worrying news during the international break, after their defender Pau Cubarsi was forced to leave the Spain match against England at half-time, following a blow that caused him to feel pain in the hip area, during the encounter that brought the two sides together in the UEFA Nations League.

Advertisement

Spanish radio station "Cadena SER" report that Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente chose not to risk keeping Cubarsí on for the second half. He swapped him for defender Dean Huijsen, with the Barcelona man now set for medical tests to determine the nature and extent of the injury.

Cubarsí had lasted the full first half, one that handed England a penalty. Harry Kane tucked it away for the opener after the Barcelona defender fouled an opponent inside the box.

Keen not to gamble on the player, De la Fuente feared the pain could worsen into something more serious, especially with the game falling in the UEFA Nations League. Barcelona now wait to learn his condition the moment he returns from international duty.

The Catalan club's medical staff will assess Cubarsí and run the necessary tests to rule out a significant injury, with the team needing every available defender over the coming period.

Advertisement Advertisement

Injury crisis puts pressure on Barcelona's defence

Related Topics

Fears over Cubarsí land at a delicate moment. Barcelona have been hit by repeated absences at the back since the season began, even after recently getting some players fit again.

At the Metropolitano against Atlético Madrid, Andreas Christensen and Eric García returned, while the coaching staff hope Jules Koundé will be ready to face Villarreal after edging back towards full fitness.

Advertisement

Xavi Espart, by contrast, remains a long way from the pitch after injuring his right ankle in the Clásico. Projections suggest he won't return before mid-December or the start of January.

One of Hansi Flick's most trusted defenders this season, Cubarsí has racked up 1142 minutes. His potential absence is a worry for a coaching staff already short of options at the back.

Advertisement

Barcelona weigh their options in the transfer market

Barcelona won't rule out a move in the winter window to bolster the defence, but any step hinges on how the injured players recover and what options the club have in January.

Advertisement

Their room to do business looks limited by a tight wage margin. The club may need to provide financial guarantees, or offload one of the full-backs, before signing anyone new.