'Ozil-Rabiot swap would be no surprise' - Arsenal cult hero proposes transfer solution

Former Gunners star Perry Groves believes a deal could be done which takes one out-of-favour midfielder away from England and brings one in from PSG

A swap deal involving playmaker Mesut Ozil and midfielder Adrien Rabiot would come as no surprise to Gunners cult hero Perry Groves.

Speculation surrounding a star turn at Emirates Stadium continues to build, despite Unai Emery claiming that a player who has been frozen out of his plans still has a role to play.

Rumours are also swirling around a proven performer at Parc des Princes, with Rabiot being linked with leading sides across Europe as he refuses to commit to a new contract with the champions.

One potential solution could be for two unsettled players to trade places, according to Groves, with Ozil tailor-made for an attacking side such as PSG and Emery having worked with the highly-rated international before.

The former Gunners star told talkSPORT of a long-running saga: “As a footballer I’m a big fan of Mesut Ozil’s, because sometimes when you watch him play for Arsenal – and it is sometimes – he does things that he makes look ridiculously easy.

“But obviously Unai Emery now just doesn’t fancy him.

“He’s given Ozil so many chances – he made him one of his five captains, he’s played him in the ten role, he’s played him on the right of a three and behind the main striker.

“I think he’s just got fed up with him now.

“His work rate is questionable when Arsenal want to go and press, so he can’t do that, and against he got the hook because he was ineffective.

“He had a niggling injury against , he had a virus, they had a reported bust up before the West Ham game where Emery was supposed to have told him in no uncertain terms that he is the manager and you’re going to play how I want you to play.

“Ozil is not being indulged anymore at Arsenal, because Arsene Wenger used to indulge him.”

Groves added on potential landing spots for Ozil and a possible trade agreement: “I think PSG could be an option for him.

“One, they can pay his wages, but two, they’ve got the lad Adrien Rabiot. Emery likes him because he plays in the ten role but also works hard.

“He’s at an impasse with PSG at the moment because he won’t a sign a new contract and he can talk to clubs on January 1.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a little swap deal on the cards.”