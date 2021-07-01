Oyegoke: Brentford complete signing of Arsenal youth star

The Nigerian descent has brought an end to his stay in North London and he is ready for a new challenge with the Bees

Brentford have signed Arsenal U23 star Daniel Oyegoke on a three-year contract with the option of a further year.

The permanent move brings an end to Oyegoke's four-year spell with the Gunners, having joined the club's academy at the age of 14.

The 18-year-old is expected to prove his qualities in the Brentford youth team in the 2021-22 season after he made 11 appearances for Arsenal’s U23 side in the last campaign.

Brentford B team coach Neil MacFarlane described the Anglo-Nigerian as a ‘modern full-back’ and he is looking forward to work with him in his selection.

Oyegoke started his football career as a forward at Arsenal before he transitioned to the defence where he has established his play.

“I think Daniel is a fantastic signing for the B Team,” MacFarlane told the club's website. “He’s been at Arsenal for a number of years, and we’ve seen him do particularly well for England recently.

“We want to keep improving the B Team every year, and a signing like Daniel can definitely help us to do that.

“Daniel is a modern full-back who likes to get forward and he has the ability to create for the team. He’s a fantastic character and will be a very good addition to the group.”

Although he has played for England U16, U17 and U18 teams, Oyegoke is still eligible to play for Nigeria on the international scene through his father’s origin.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have wished their Academy graduate the best in his future endeavours, starting with his stint at the Brentford Community Stadium.

“Daniel, who transitioned from a forward to a defender during his time in our Academy, was a regular with our under-18s in recent seasons and also stepped up to the under-23s, making 10 appearances in last season’s PL2,” read a statement on the club’s website.

"Daniel is an England youth international, having represented England up to under-18 level. Everyone at the club wishes Daniel the best for his future.”