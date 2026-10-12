Michael Owen has insisted that he sees no need to consider the future of Michael Carrick at Manchester United, despite the side's shocking start to the current season. The English manager deserves more time to put the club back on the right track.

According to British newspaper the Mirror, Owen believes Carrick does not deserve heavy pressure at this stage, particularly after what he achieved during his spell in temporary charge between January and May, when he handled the fallout from Ruben Amorim's departure and led the team to third place in the Premier League.

The new season has gone nothing like expected. United sit 13th in the Premier League after one win, three draws and two defeats.

Saturday hurt most of all. Carrick's side had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, a team struggling under Roberto De Zerbi and still without a win this season.

Some supporters may be quick to call for Carrick's dismissal, especially as Erik ten Hag and Amorim also endured wretched starts in the seasons that ended with their sackings. Owen believes the 45-year-old needs more time to rebuild, and he spoke frankly about the current situation at Old Trafford.

Owen said: "I'd like to think he'll be given more time. I mean, he did a wonderful job last season."

He added: "I think he deserves more time. I think we can easily point to two things. Manchester City benefited from one of the best or worst VAR decisions, depending on which team you support, and Manchester United could easily have had a few more points."

He continued: "I'm not saying that would have made everything better, but let's be realistic, Manchester United have been very poor for 10 or 15 years. And the second half of last season was the team's best during that period of time."

His verdict went on: "So it's understandable that Manchester United fans thought this season could be wonderful and very exciting. If the team had carried on playing the way they did last season, maybe they could have competed for the league title."

"I think the feeling that the team have already lost their chance of competing for the league title, and have already gone out of the Carabao Cup, is very disappointing," he added. "We still have a long season ahead of us."

There was more: "I understand that, and I understand why there's a degree of disappointment, but that doesn't mean Michael Carrick should suddenly be put under enormous pressure after what he did last season. The club has already gone down this road, by sacking managers and constantly changing them, and looking for the shiny new option."

Owen concluded: "The club has turned to former managers, experienced managers, former players, and it has also appointed the new manager from abroad who comes with plenty of limelight and appeal. It has tried everything. And at some point, you just have to accept that getting back to where you want to be is going to require a long, slow process."



