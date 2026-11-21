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Donyell Malen scored four times for AS Roma away to Parma on Saturday evening, firing Gian Piero Gasperini's side to a 5-1 victory. The Netherlands international now has 12 goals in 11 league matches this season. Rodrigo Mora scored Roma's other goal.

Malen started up front at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, with Paulo Dybala and Mora behind him. Parma made the stronger start, threatening through El Bilal Touré and Mariano Troilo.

Roma had an early scare when Mile Svilar sat down injured on the pitch after just a few minutes. The goalkeeper appeared to have a problem with his thigh but was able to continue.

Just over ten minutes in, Malen had his first big chance. Troilo failed to deal with the ball, allowing the Dutchman to break towards goal, but two Parma defenders caught him.

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Parma had chances of their own. Svilar made an excellent reflex save to deny Giovanni Fabbian, while Mario Hermoso shot narrowly over at the other end.

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Malen broke the deadlock in style in the 39th minute. The Netherlands international controlled Lulli's cross, wrong-footed several defenders and fired a right-footed shot across goal: 0-1.

Shortly after the break, Malen's backheel gave Dybala a chance to double the lead, but goalkeeper Giovanni Daffara denied the Argentinian. Then Nesta Elphège seized on a mistake by Leonardo Balerdi, covered around 50 metres and left Svilar with no chance: 1-1.

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Gasperini brought on Wesley and Matías Soulé, among others. The changes paid off in the 68th minute when Troilo completely missed Wesley's cross and Malen put Roma back in front.

Three minutes later, Mora doubled the visitors' lead. The Portuguese forward pounced on a botched Parma clearance to score in his fourth consecutive Serie A match.

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Wesley set up Malen again in the 77th minute, and the Dutchman completed his hat-trick. A VAR check confirmed the goal and gave AS Roma a comfortable 4-1 lead.

Malen wasn't finished. In the 90th minute, Wesley sent him through again. He rounded Daffara and calmly rolled the ball into the empty net for his fourth goal of the evening, making the final score 5-1.