Oumed Oukri: Ethiopian striker joins Egyptian side Aswan

The 28-year-old Ethiopia international has become the latest acquisition by the newly-promoted top-flight club

Oumed Oukri has joined Egyptian Premier League club Aswan from rivals Smouha for an undisclosed fee.

The Ethiopia international will continue plying his trade in the North African country after reaching an agreement with the South Flower.

Oukri has been in since 2012 after leaving Trinidad and Tobago side Defence Force, joining Saint George SC.

In 2014, he teamed up with Al Ittihad Alexandria but failed to secure sufficient game time, making only four league appearances before signing for Cairo-based club ENPPI a year later.

The forward then moved to El Entag El Harby before sealing a deal with Smouha SC in 2017, where he impressed, scoring six goals in 66 games during his two-year stay.

Oukri made his international debut for Ethiopia in November 2009 against Djibouti and has since become a key member of the national team, scoring 11 goals in 37 appearances.

He will hope to use his wealth of experience to help the newly-promoted Aswan in the 2019-20 season.