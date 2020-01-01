Osimhen completes first training session with Napoli

Following his move from Lille, the Nigeria international worked out alongside Lorenzo Insigne at his new club on Monday

Victor Osimhen has hit the ground running at with his first training session with the Italian topflight outfit.



Despite being linked with several top European clubs following his impressive goalscoring season at – where he scored 18 goals in 38 appearances, the Nigerian moved to Naples in a deal claimed to be worth €50 million (£45m/$59m).

Nonetheless, he worked out with his new teammates as Gennaro Gattuso’s men commenced their pre-season campaign at Castel di Sangro in Abruzzo.

In the session watched by a maximum of 1,000 fans, Osimhen trained alongside Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Arkadiusz Milik, Matteo Politano as well as international Kalidou Koulibaly.

Good training session with the lads 🔥@sscnapoli 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/YDmauT9sHJ — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) August 24, 2020

The 21-year-old is expected to make his bow when the Blues take on Aquila and Castel di Sangro in a three-team friendly tournament from August 28, 2020. Thereafter, they take on Teramo in another build up encounter on September 4.

According to president of the Football Federation Amaju Pinnick, the youngster is capable of making a similar impact at Stadio San Paolo as great Diego Maradona once did.

"I think Victor Osimhen is an excellent signing for Napoli. I’ve followed them from when they had Maradona. Naples is a proud city and also in football terms,” Pinnick told Radio Kiss Kiss.



"Osimhen is a source of pride for African football. He’s someone who is disciplined but focused on objectives, and if he wants something, he knows how to get it. He made the right decision for his career. I already believe he’ll receive the right support from the club and its fans.



"Napoli are the right club for him to achieve important results, and Osimhen will always give his best. I’ll say it now: Victor will do everything possible to match and even break the records set by a legend like Maradona.

"If he gets the right support, I guarantee he’ll stick to his word and make you all proud. Believe in him and he’ll help the team achieve their objectives. I’ll come to Naples next season to watch some of their games. Osimhen is young and could stay at Napoli for a long time."



After finishing in seventh-place in last term, Gattuso’s team would be competing for honours when the 2020-21 campaign starts.