Osimhen and Slimani shortlisted for Ligue 1 Player of the Month award
Lille striker Victor Osimhen and Monaco forward Islam Slimani have been nominated for Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for September.
Nigeria international Osimhen has been turning heads since his summer switch to the Great Danes from Belgian side Sporting Charleroi.
The 20-year-old striker scored two goals and made two assists last month to help Christophe Galtier’s men secure eight points.
The former Wolfsburg forward has now scored seven league goals in nine games for Lille this season.
For Slimani, he has enjoyed an impressive start to the season since his loan switch from Leicester City after failing to make much impact during his time at Fenerbahce.
The 31-year-old Algeria international scored three goals last month, including his brace against Strasbourg.
On the back of the impressive form, the African stars have been shortlisted along with Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois for the individual award.
Osimhem will be expected to replicate the fine form for Nigeria when they take on Brazil in an international friendly on October 13.