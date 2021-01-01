Oshoala's Barcelona reach second Champions League final after PSG triumph

A second European final beckons for the Nigerian following the Calatans' semi-final victory over the French giants

Asisat Oshoala was in action for Barcelona as they progressed to the final of the Uefa Women's Champions League, following a 2-1 semi-final, second leg triumph over Paris Saint Germain on Sunday.

The Nigeria international had featured in the 1-1 first-leg draw against the French giants a week ago, following her return from a month-long period on the sidelines due to a foot injury.

In Paris, Jenni Hermoso gave the visitors a 13th minute away lead but Marie-Antoinette Katoto levelled matters moments later to force a first leg stalemate at Stade Municipal Georges Lefevre.

In the reserve tie, Lluis Cortes' ladies knew a win will guarantee a second final in three consecutive attempts and Leila Ouahabi set up Lieke Martens to open the lead in the eighth minute.

Despite their slim lead, Barcelona maintained pouring attacks and found the back of the net when Martens doubled the lead with her brace off Caroline Graham Hansen's assist in the 31st minute.

PSG, however mounted pressure and eventually found a response when Marie-Antoinette Katoto pulled one back three minutes later.

After the break, the two sides created several chances, including through substitute Oshoala but could not add more as the hosts claimed a win at Ciudad Deportiva Real Madrid Campo.

The result means the Catalans are through to the final of the competition, where they will slug it out with the winner between English side Chelsea and German giants Bayern Munich on May 15.

Oshoala was in action for the final 11 minutes of the match after she came on as a 79th minute replacement for Aitana Bonmati.

On her debut season, the Nigerian had made history as she became the first African to score in the Champions League final and also the first for the Catalans in 2019, following a 4-1 defeat to Lyon.

This season, the Super Falcons star also achieved another historic feat when she netted Barcelona's 100th Champions League goal in their quarter-final win over Manchester City in Monsa.

With four Champions League goals this season so far, Oshoala will hope to celebrate her maiden European title later this month.

However, her immediate task will be to add to her 15 league goals tally for Barcelona to surpass her 20-goal mark last season.