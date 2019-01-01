Oshoala, Kgatlana, Chawinga, Nchout and Onguene vie for Women's Player of the Year award

The five earned a final spot in the race for this year's prize following their fantastic forms in the year under review

Asisat Oshoala, Thembi Kgatlana, Tabitha Chawinga, Ajara Nchout and Gabrielle Onguene made the final shortlist for the African Women's Footballer of the Year 2019.

Kgatlana, who won the coveted prize in 2018, is aiming to secure the award back-to-back having starred in , netting 's first-ever goal at the Women's World Cup this summer.

The 23-year-old, who scored six goals for Chinese Women's Super League side Beijing Phoenix, will face stiff competition from 's Asisat Oshoala, who is gunning for her fourth award.

Oshoala inspired Nigeria to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in 20 years and made history as the first African woman to play and score in a final with .

Also, a front-runner for the award is Jiangsu Suning's Tabitha Chawinga, who won the domestic quadruple in this year and scored the first-ever goal at the AFC Women's Club Championship.

The Malawian is a joint-topscorer in the Tokyo 2020 African Olympic Games qualifiers, scoring six goals in four games in her country's first-ever outing in their history in a continental tournament.

Ajara Nchout also made the shortlist, having helped to a back-to-back Round of 16 finish, with her goal seeing her become the first African woman to earn the Puskas Award nomination.

Nchout inspired Valerenga to claim a maiden Uefa Women's Champions League spot and powered the Indomitable Lionesses to the final stage of the 2020 African Olympic qualifiers.

Her compatriotAboudi Onguene, meanwhile, was instrumental in 's maiden title triumph in and subsequent qualification to compete in next year's Champions League.

On the African Women's National Team of the Year category, Nigeria will battle Women's World Cup participants Cameroon and South Africa along with 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers finalists Zambia.

South Africa's Desiree Ellis is in the race for the Women's Coach of the Year, with Nigeria's Thomas Dennerby, Zambia's Bruce Mwape, Cameroon's Alain Djuemfa and Cote d'Ivoire's Clementine Toure.

Article continues below

“The shortlist of nominees was decided upon by votes from a Caf Technical & Development Committee and a panel of media experts with emphasis on the nominees’ performance of during the year under review, 2019,” Caf announced via its website.

“The final phase of voting for the men’s and women’s African Player of the Year, as well as the male and female Coach of the Year, will be selected by head coaches/technical directors and captains of senior national teams from Caf Member Associations."

The winner of each category will be announced at the Caf Awards ceremony taking place at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, on January 7, 2020.