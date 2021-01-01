'Orlando Pirates will be tough, we are prepared' – Enyimba’s Omoyele

With the People’s Elephant needing a win to qualify for the last eight, the striker says his team must take their chances against the Buccaneers

Tosin Omoyele reveals that a tough challenge awaits Enyimba against Orlando Pirates, and says that the Aba Elephants will have to play to the best of their ability to advance.

Although Fatai Osho’s men are third in Group A having amassed six points from five outings, however, a convincing victory over the South Africans would send them through to the quarter-final.

While the striker talked up the Nigeria Professional Football League side’s chances of progressing, he also acknowledged the threats the visitors could pose, and that his team must not avoid being wasteful in front of goal.

“The game against Orlando Pirates is a very massive one for us and we are all prepared and fired up to make Nigerians proud by getting the much-needed victory,” Omoyele told Goal.

“It will definitely be a tough encounter no doubt, but we are very confident about our chances and we are hoping to get a positive result.

“Unlike in our previous matches, this one is very crucial, and we must convert all the chances that come our way to make the job easier for us.”

Enyimba were on course to qualify from their group until defeats against ES Setif and Al Ahli Benghazi put them in a precarious position.

“To be honest, it has not been easy for us," he continued. “Remember that this is football where what you get is different from what you prepare for.

“It was not our wish to lose those games but that’s how we saw it. Notwithstanding, we won’t let that derail our focus as we will keep trying our best until our set goals are achieved.

“The South Africans are not pushovers. They are also a very solid team, but today will be our day.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that we pick all maximum points which will see us through to the next round.”

In the first leg played at the Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, goals from Deon Kavendji and Tshegofatso Mabasa gave Josef Zinnbauer's side a 2-1 victory with Austin Oladapo getting the Nigerians' only strike.

Sadly, Oladapo will be missing in action on Wednesday having picked his third yellow card against Al Ahli Benghazi.