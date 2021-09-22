Orlando Pirates should should 'look after' Mamelodi Sundowns’ Zwane - Sebola

Masandawana face the Buccaneers this weekend as they seek to extend their dominance in the PSL

Former Orlando Pirates forward Andries Sebola has picked Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Themba Zwane as the man who can hurt Orlando Pirates when the two sides meet in a Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates have regained some form and have won their last two league games, against Swallows FC and Chippa United.

They face a Sundowns side which has also recorded victories in their last two matches, against Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy.

While predicting a draw between Pirates and Sundowns, Sebola thinks Zwane should be the Buccaneers’ biggest worry during Saturday's encounter.

“Since Themba Zwane came back Sundowns started to create more chances,” Sebola told Sowetan Live.

“If Pirates can look after him, I think they can win the game depending on whether they can handle him because he is the one that makes Sundowns play.

“But as I said, I see the draw because I see Pirates technical team going to plan around him so he cannot deliver those passes to the strikers.”

Pirates and Sundowns’ form has seen Sebola struggling to pick a winner between the two sides.

“It will be tough; Pirates are in form and so are Sundowns. Both teams have won their last two matches as well,” added Sebola.

“I think it’s going to be a 50-50 game where both teams will attack each other, but I fancy a draw this time.

“The only thing Pirates can do is to make sure that they defend well and handle the Sundowns strikers because they are doing a good job for them.

“They must not be on and off team, if you check Ncikazi the way he is planning his team, it is more like an attacking play that he uses, that’s why they are creating more chances and are scoring more goals.”

Article continues below

Sebola has also predicted Pirates interim co-coach Mandla Ncikazi staying longer at the club.

Some reports have been suggesting that the Buccaneers are looking for a new coach to replace Josef Zinnabuer.

“I’m happy for him it’s not easy at Pirates and as long as he is getting results, I see him staying long at the club,” Sebola concluded.