Opta predict Champions League chances: Arsenal big favourites, painful message for Feyenoord

The new Champions League season starts in earnest on Tuesday evening with matchday one of the league phase. Ahead of that, data agency Opta have calculated which club they make favourites to win the billionaire's ball this season. It's Arsenal, with a 20.9 per cent chance of lifting the trophy.

Behind Arsenal come Bayern Munich at 18.9 per cent, Manchester City at 12.0 per cent and Barcelona at 8.7 per cent. Paris Saint-Germain, who won the Champions League last season, are fifth favourites with a 6.3 per cent chance.

PSV sit 16th, with Opta giving the Eindhoven club a 0.8 per cent chance of winning the trophy. Feyenoord are down in 32nd and their forecast is even bleaker at 0.03 per cent.

Just four teams rank below Feyenoord: LASK Linz at 0.02 per cent, Sabah FC at 0.02 per cent, Shakhtar Donetsk at 0.00 per cent and Slovan Bratislava at 0.00 per cent.

Tuesday evening's opening round also brings Real Madrid v Inter, FC Porto v Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund v Villarreal.

Last season, the Opta supercomputer tipped Liverpool to win the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain knocked the English club out in the quarter-finals.

As it turned out, PSG went on to win the tournament after starting last season third in the pre-season predictions. Arsenal were second favourites then and ultimately lost the final.