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Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Oono renews his surprising request to the family of Jesús de Miguel

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Jesús Owono, the Andorra goalkeeper, remains confined to his home after causing the death of Jesús de Miguel, the Tenerife player.

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The newspaper Marca reported that Owono barely leaves his home and is undergoing treatment under the supervision of psychologists and Andorra's doctors. He has slowly started to feel some of his strength returning. Yet he remains a long way from anything resembling normal life.

Owono has not yet returned to training, and will not do so until he is ready. The Andorra goalkeeper has asked his club to try to arrange a meeting with the family of Jesus de Miguel, whether through a letter, a phone call or a trip to Toledo, so that he can share in their pain and offer his condolences face to face.

He had wanted to contact the family the day after the accident. He even discussed with his own relatives the possibility of attending the player's funeral, but Andorra's officials and those close to him advised him to let more time pass before taking that step.

Once again, Owono asked to reach out to the family of the deceased, to tell them he places himself at their disposal and is ready to offer his support.

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Andorra contacted Tenerife to discuss the matter. The club's officials asked for more time, out of respect for the mourning the family is going through.

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For now, everyone must wait. The deceased player's family needs to regain its composure as far as possible, while Owono tries to emerge from a difficult psychological state that is hard to overcome, without yet knowing whether he will return to training or to playing alongside his teammates.

The situation of the Andorra goalkeeper remains complicated. Gerard Pique continues to stand by his side and offer support, keen to visit him constantly.

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His mother and his partner also remain at the home to accompany him through this extremely difficult stage. His teammates call round almost daily to check on his condition and find out how he is getting on.

Tenerife and Andorra are handling the situation with a great deal of sensitivity and care. They are setting an example to follow, thanks to their wisdom and good sense.

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The Spanish Federation has also begun to offer support. It continues to monitor the situation of Owono and his teammates, along with the Tenerife players, and has not overlooked their suffering, even though it is working away from the spotlight.

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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