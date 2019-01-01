Onyekuru nets brace as African stars fire Galatasaray past Antalyaspor
Henry Onyekuru scored a brace while Sofiane Feghouli, Badou Ndiaye, Mbaye Diagne scored one apiece to help Galatasaray demolish Antalyaspor 5-0 in Monday’s Turkish Super Lig tie.
Feghouli opened the goal surge at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Turk Telekom Stadium in the 17th minute of the encounter.
Onyekuru then doubled the lead in the 65th minute after benefiting from Younes Belhanda’s assist.
Three minutes later, Senegal international Ndiaye added the third and in the 78th
Diagne sealed the rout in additional time as the Fatih Terim’s men returned to winning ways after their Cup loss to Hatayspor and stalemate with BB Erzurumspor.
With the emphatic victory, Galatasaray
They visit Bursaspor in their next league game billed for Sunday.