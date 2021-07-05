Onuachu’s Genk departure ‘not certain’ - Van den Brom

The Super Eagles striker might be lining up elsewhere next season, but presently, he remains a Blue-White player

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu is not certain to leave Genk, according to manager John van den Brom.

The 26-year-old delivered awe-inspiring displays in the 2020-21 campaign, helping the Smurfs earn a Champions League berth having finished as runners-up in the Belgian First Division A.

His 33-goal feat in the league earned him the Golden Boot award as well as getting named as Belgian Pro League Player of the Year.

Despite having two years left on his current contract, the African has been tipped to leave Luminus Arena, with several European clubs reported to be interested in signing him before the start of the 2021-22 season.

Nonetheless, the long-touted move elsewhere might not come to fruition in the summer, judging by the statement of Genk boss Van den Brom – who is not keen on letting him leave.

"I hope that on 1 September we will still be without [Onuachu’s] departure,” Van den Brom was quoted by Voetbalnieuws.

“It would be very nice if we could keep this core together. It is not certain that [Jhon] Lucumi and Onuachu will definitely leave, but for now, they are still with Genk.

“It is the two players that we have said there is a chance that they will leave. However, that does not mean that they leave the club anyway."

In a recent interview on Genk’s YouTube channel, the Super Eagle expressed uncertainty about his future at the Luminus Arena.

"For me, you never know what the future holds but I think scoring a lot of goals this season for KRC Genk and of course my career is going to be one of the most important periods for me," he said.

"It is going to be difficult to say I'm going to repeat it where I am going but I think the players we have in this team really make all this possible for me, but like I said earlier you don't know what the future holds.

"As it is now, I think I'm really happy for the figure I have in the league and of course for KRC Genk.”

Onuachu joined Genk in August 2019 after seven years at Danish Superliga outfit, Midtjylland.