Onuachu scores in fourth straight Jupiler League game with Genk held at Waasland-Beveren

Paul Onuachu continued his impressive goalscoring form for , netting for the fourth Jupiler League game in a row as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Following his goal in the season opener against Zulte Waregem, the international’s scoring spree started in a 5-2 defeat by Beerschot, followed by a brace in a 3-1 victory over Mechelen. Next was another brace in a home draw against Oostende in the most recent fixture.

It was a drab affair at the Freethiel Stadion in the first half on Saturday and Onuachu would be the one to open the floodgates in the 67th minute with a header from a Luca Oyen corner.

It looked as though Genk would record their third win of the season and second on the road since matchday one. However, Aleksandar Vukotic’s close-range effort in the sixth minute of added time dashed those hopes.

Onuachu played for the entire 90 minutes and has now taken his tally for the season to seven in as many league games. His compatriot Cyriel Dessers started the game from the bench and was brought on in the 55th minute for Norwegian midfielder Kristian Thorstvedt.

The Tongeren-born forward will get his chance to be capped for the Super Eagles having been called up for the friendlies against and , on October 9 and 13, respectively.

Onuachu, however, will sit out those fixtures as he was not called up by manager Gernot Rohr.

Genk are in 10th place and are very much within reach of the European places. They will host Jupiler League leaders Charleroi at the Luminus Arena after the international break on October 18.