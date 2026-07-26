The Senegalese joined on loan from Gambinos Stars Africa for the second half of last season and impressed in his first six months in Germany.

"The final details still need to be clarified, but I assume he will start the season with us. Bara will undergo the performance tests next Monday and then come to the training camp at Tegernsee," Freund said on the sidelines of the friendly against Wehen Wiesbaden (1-2) on Saturday.

Sapoko Ndiaye had already made four Bundesliga appearances for Bayern in the second half of the season and had also been surprisingly called up to Senegal's World Cup squad. In the round-of-32 exit against Belgium, he played 24 minutes in extra time.

Could Bayern Munich loan out Bara Sapoko Ndiaye after signing him permanently?

The central midfielder made his Bundesliga debut in mid-April in the 5-0 win at FC St. Pauli, coming on shortly before the end. After another brief appearance against VfB Stuttgart (4-2), Bayern handed him his first start in the 4-3 win in Mainz at the end of April. A week later, Sapoko Ndiaye also started in the 3-3 draw against 1. FC Heidenheim, but Bayern took him off at half-time.





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At 18, he gives Bayern another option in central midfield behind the established duo of Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic, as well as first backup Tom Bischof. New left-back Nathaniel Brown could also fill in as a holding midfielder if needed. Joao Palhinha, who was most recently loaned to Tottenham, is actually supposed to be sold as another midfielder, but after the friendly in Wiesbaden the Portuguese surprised people by announcing that he still sees himself at Säbener Straße for the time being: "The plan is to keep my position here," Palhinha said according to Abendzeitung.

That leaves it open whether Bayern might loan out Sapoko Ndiaye after signing him permanently. Although head coach Vincent Kompany is considered a fan of the Senegal international, he could struggle for minutes given the strength of the competition. A loan move could help him pick up more valuable match practice.