Bayern Munich had a first half to forget away to Viking Stavanger in the Champions League. Less than two minutes in, Gianni Stensness rose in the centre of the penalty area after a corner and headed into the right-hand corner of Jonas Urbig's net. Urbig was standing in for Neuer. Worse followed for the dominant Munich side when the rank outsiders from Norway doubled their lead before the break. After a superbly executed counter-attack, Peter Christiansen cleverly got the better of Nathaniel Brown and scored with a well-placed low shot from 20 metres.

In the stands, Bayern executives Max Eberl and Jan-Christian Dreesen watched with stony expressions. TV pundit Christoph Kramer did not mince his words. He called the opening goal "the ultimate stimulant for euphoria" and said Bayern could easily have prevented it.

The 2014 World Cup winner began by stressing that he was "a big fan of the way Bayern Munich have played under Vincent Kompany in recent years". But he added: "Especially away from home, you have to quieten a stadium in the opening minutes and sometimes just boot the ball into the stands. Only in the opening minutes! That way, you don't end up in a situation where an entire stadium starts to believe."

Bayern had tried to play their way out of Viking's press from the start. In the first minute, centre-back Min-jae Kim lost the ball by the corner flag against the hosts, who had pushed high up the pitch. Jonathan Tah cleared the ensuing cross for a corner, from which Viking scored.

Despite their superiority, Bayern created only a few dangerous moments. Kramer concluded that Stavanger were "not wildly undeservedly 2-0 up here". The former professional saw Bayern's build-up play and lack of creativity as their main shortcomings.

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"Upamecano would help Bayern Munich's attacking play, even though he's a centre-back," Kramer said. Kompany did indeed bring on the Frenchman for the second half. Ismael Saibari and Alphonso Davies also came on.