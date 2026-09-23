When Jürgen Klopp announced his first squad last week, he sprang plenty of surprises. The new Germany head coach called up no fewer than 16 debutants in his 44-man squad, plus one player who, at the time of nomination, had not played a single match for more than five months: Serge Gnabry.





The 31-year-old attacker suffered a serious adductor injury in mid-April. It ruled him out of Bayern Munich's run-in, the World Cup in North America, pre-season and the start of the campaign. Gnabry only made his comeback the day after the squad announcement. In the 7-0 win against Union Berlin, he played 13 minutes.

Klopp's decision to call him up anyway was a striking show of trust. Especially as, alongside Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala and Finn Dahmen, Gnabry is one of only four players allowed to stay for the full international period.

Gnabry once stood as a symbol of stagnation in German football

For one or two of those left out, Klopp's special treatment of Gnabry, combined with some of his reasons for omissions, is likely to have raised a few eyebrows. Deniz Undav is missing because, according to Klopp, he has "not really found his way into the season yet". Despite Achilles tendon problems, Undav still played six matches and collected four assists. Leroy Sane, who had featured for Galatasaray in every competitive game this season, meanwhile had "not really got his feet under the table yet", Klopp said.

Neither has convinced much of late. Klopp leaving them out and testing fresh newcomers is understandable. But Gnabry has certainly "found his way into this season" less and "got his feet under the table" less than Undav and Sane. He has no match sharpness and is still physically a long way from 100 per cent. The difference is that, unlike the two World Cup starting XI players now being ignored, Klopp clearly believes Gnabry can play a leading role in the DFB team's fresh start.

That view is certainly helped by the fact Gnabry missed the embarrassing World Cup and is therefore seen by Klopp and the public as carrying less baggage. That is despite the fact that, at 31, he is long since at a rather advanced footballing age. In fact, in the 44-man squad only captain Joshua Kimmich, also 31, and the new old first-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 34, are older than Gnabry.

Overall, it marks a remarkable shift in how Gnabry is viewed. Not that long ago, he too was notoriously divisive. With the national team, but above all at Bayern Munich as well. Too expensive, too injury-prone and so on. Like Sane or Leon Goretzka and, at times, even Kimmich, Gnabry came to symbolise stagnation in German football.

IMAGO

Serge Gnabry played a strong season with Bayern Munich

As recently as spring 2025, Bayern Munich considered him a candidate for sale. Then fate was exceptionally kind to him. Thomas Müller said goodbye to Vancouver, Jamal Musiala suffered a serious injury, and the Munich club did not want to afford an expensive new signing. Serge, we would have a starting place in the No 10 position on offer! And Gnabry took that unexpected chance.

He racked up 21 goal involvements last season and gave Bayern Munich's play an extra dimension as a free radical between Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz. He turned in some outstanding performances, especially in the Champions League. In the win against Paris Saint-Germain in the league phase, Gnabry played a practically perfect half before being substituted at the break because of Diaz's sending-off. He also shone in the round of 16 against Atalanta Bergamo and in the quarter-final against Real Madrid. In between, something happened that had long seemed unthinkable: Gnabry signed a new contract with Bayern Munich in February, until 2028.

Only the serious injury shortly before the hot phase of the season stopped him. What might have been possible in the semi-final against PSG with a Gnabry in the form he showed in the league-phase meeting with PSG?

Vincent Kompany: "We have not forgotten how good he was"

While Gnabry worked on his comeback in recent months, the battle for places in his favoured attacking midfield role intensified at Bayern Munich. After his strong World Cup, the Munich club signed Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of 50 million euros. At the same time, Musiala recently moved closer again to his best form. Michael Olise and Lennart Karl can also play centrally.

With Gnabry's comeback against Union drawing near, coach Vincent Kompany insisted: "We have not forgotten how good he was last season." Provided Gnabry "gets back to his level, everyone else in that position also has to be good", Kompany said. "Then you have this dynamic of positive competition again. That is what we ultimately want."

Thanks to Klopp's show of trust, Gnabry is now in the comfortable position of being able to continue his comeback in the national team camp. "For me it is a huge plus that he is taking me and that I can keep my rhythm there," said Gnabry. It is quite possible that he will also celebrate his Germany comeback in one of the four games.



