Onguene continues goalscoring form as CSKA Moscow hold Krasnodar

The Cameroonian forward was again on the scoresheet to help his side secure a home draw at Moscow Olympic Stadium

international Gabrielle Onguene continued her brilliant form in front of goal in ’s 2-2 draw with Krasnodar in Tuesday’s Russian Superliga encounter.

Having starred in 3-0 win against Yenisey, where she scored her first brace of the season to follow up on her inspiring opening day effort in a 2-1 comeback for CSKA against Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The 31-year-old forward found the back of the net in the match to take her tally to four goals in the current campaign after being handed her third start in a row this season.

More teams

Inspired by her Goal of the Week prize off opener against Yenisey, the Cameroonian opened the scoring for the hosts after being assisted by Julia Pleshkova in the 16th minute of the encounter.

However, the visitors fought back and won a penalty, leaving Polina Organova to convert from the spot for the leveler in the 34th minute.

Seven minutes after the hour mark, Elena Kostarev handed Kransdor the lead but Nadezhda Smirnova did not allow the celebration to last as she equalised two minutes later to force a stalemate.

Onguene featured for the duration of the match against Kransdor but her fourth goal of the season in three outings could not help CSKA preserve their 100 percent winning start to the campaign.

Article continues below

With her latest goal, the 2019 Africa Women's Player of the Year nominee has now matched her goalscoring feat in 16 outings last season, with just three matches this term.

The result saw CSKA drop to the second position on the log with seven points from three matches, while Krasnodar moved up to fourth with three points from the same number of games.

Onguene and Zinovyev's team will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to face Chertanovo on Saturday, while Krasnodar welcomes seventh-placed Zvezda Perm on the same day.