According to a report by Sky, the centre-forward is set to sign for S04 again. The likelihood is said to be "80, perhaps even 90 per cent".

Dzeko joined from AC Florence to Gelsenkirchen in January, but only signed until the end of last season. With six goals and three assists in 11 second-division matches, the 40-year-old played his part in Schalke's promotion, but his future then remained open.

On Thursday, S04 board member for sport Frank Baumann was still cautious about a possible new Dzeko signing for the Royal Blues: "We are already further along in talks, but it is more about contractual matters. But I can't assess whether, at the end of the day, we will come together and reach an agreement or not. Both are still possible," said Baumann.

Do Schalke now have the financial leeway for a new Edin Dzeko signing?

That now looks increasingly likely, with the promoted side seemingly set to call on the striker's top-flight experience as well. According to Sky, it could be made official in the coming days. One factor behind the imminent breakthrough may be Schalke's move for Maximilian Wöber, who arrived on a free transfer from Leeds United. The club landed the centre-back more cheaply than other options for the middle of defence, which is said to have created more financial leeway to bring Dzeko back.

Meanwhile, Bild recently reported that Schalke are offering Dzeko a basic salary of 900,000 euros per year, which could rise to as much as 1.3 million euros with bonuses. That would make the veteran one of the top earners in the Royal Blues squad.

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"We need characters, leaders and personalities. We are facing a major challenge in the Bundesliga. That's why we looked specifically for these profiles, who embody that on and off the pitch. One or two more with personality are still to come," revealed Schalke coach Miron Muslic after Saturday's 3-1 friendly win over Fagiano Okayama, smiling knowingly as he did so. A sign that, among the further new signings he announced, he also means Dzeko, who is loved by the fans?

Edin Dzeko: return to the league of his breakthrough?

The Bosnia international is currently still on holiday after being in action with his national team at the World Cup until the beginning of July. In the round of 32, the Bosnians were knocked out by co-hosts USA (0-2).

If Dzeko does continue to wear the Schalke shirt, he will return to the league where he made his international breakthrough. In 2007, the striker moved from FK Teplice in the Czech Republic to Wolfsburg, developed into one of the Bundesliga's best goalscorers, won the German title with the Wolves in 2009 and became the league's top scorer a year later.

Then, at the start of 2011, Dzeko moved to Manchester City for a fee of 37 million euros. Before Schalke, he also played for several other high-profile international clubs with Roma, Inter Milan, Fenerbahce and, most recently, Florence. Dzeko could make his first Bundesliga appearance since December 2010 on 30 August, when S04 visit Augsburg on matchday one. Six days earlier, Muslic's side travel to regional league side Hallescher FC in the first round of the DFB Cup.