Al-Hilal have two foreign stars back in the fold, just days before their much-anticipated Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ittihad.

The capital club host Al-Ittihad on 10 October at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, the standout fixture of the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Days before the match, Al-Hilal confirmed Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and French full-back Theo Hernandez had returned to group training.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday via their official "X" account, the club said Savic and Theo took part in the first part of group training after completing their rehabilitation programmes.

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Both are now ready for the Clasico. That's a major boost for the capital side in a match that could shape the Roshn League title race over the coming weeks.

Hernandez had been missing for more than a month, out since the injury he picked up during the 3-0 win over Al-Ahli in the first Clasico of the season, in the third round of the Roshn League at the start of last September.

Savic, meanwhile, suffered his injury playing for Serbia against the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League. He returned to Al-Hilal for a special rehabilitation programme ahead of the Clasico.

Al-Hilal head into the Clasico chasing another win to stay top of the table. They lead the standings on 18 points, a single point clear of "Al-Ameed" in second.