Mohamed Salah has played in three Champions League finals. He won one of them in 2019, lifting the famous trophy and even scoring the opener in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Tottenham. He was a decisive factor in the Reds becoming English champions again in 2020 for the first time after a 30-year drought. He felt the raw force of Anfield Road and the euphoric love of Liverpool's fans time and again. He has won more than 120 caps for Egypt and played in two World Cup finals tournaments. Yet despite everything he has already seen in his footballing life, Salah seemed genuinely overwhelmed by what happened around his move to Trabzonspor.

"It's simply indescribable. I'm very happy to be here. I have no words for it. I don't think I've ever seen anything like this at an airport before," said a visibly moved Salah after arriving in Trabzon last week. Huge crowds of fans gave their new superstar a wild welcome and celebrated him frenetically. The following day, at his official unveiling in the stadium, the mood was just as euphoric, with thousands of supporters cheering him on and celebrating Salah's signature as if it were a title win.

Back in the spring, he made the final decision to leave Liverpool a year before his contract expired and walk away from the place where he and his family had felt so comfortable for nine years. One of the points Salah had noted down when thinking about his new home can already be ticked off after just the first few days in Turkey. He was determined to join a club with a passionate environment, where he could receive and give as much love as at Anfield Road. In Trabzon, he may even be experiencing another dimension of that.

Mohamed Salah: Trabzonspor instead of Besiktas

With Trezeguet, now back playing for Al Ahly in Egypt, he had a friend from the national team who made 70 appearances for Trabzonspor from 2022 to 2024 and had raved to him about the devotion of the fans, recommending a move to the city in north-eastern Turkey. Of course, he would probably have been welcomed with similar enthusiasm had he moved to Besiktas.

By mid-July it was still being said that Salah was on the verge of a move to the Istanbul club, but disagreements then emerged in the final phase of negotiations. At least that is the version from Besiktas' officials, who made serious allegations against Salah's adviser. They claimed he had drastically increased his commission demands at short notice, after which Besiktas no longer felt in a position to finance the deal.

Getty Images

Leaving the money issue aside for a moment, a spell at Trabzonspor could certainly hold greater appeal for a player like Salah, who has achieved everything in sporting terms and no longer has anything to prove, than Besiktas. There he would have joined one of Istanbul's big three, in the shadow of Fenerbahce and serial champions Galatasaray.

Instead, in Trabzon he is now part of the biggest challenger to Istanbul's elite, a club dreaming of repeating their most recent title triumph of 2022. Salah knows exactly what it means to the supporters of his new club that, on the way to completing the transfer, he posed for photos wearing the No. 61 shirt, Trabzon's car registration code. He is giving people on the Black Sea hope that they can really trouble Galatasaray and Co. again.

"You cannot convince a player like Salah with money," Trabzon president Ertugrul Dogan said in the Turkish media, keen to avoid the financial aspect being portrayed as the main motivation behind his new megastar's signature. But of course Trabzonspor would not have got Salah had they not stretched themselves enormously financially. The former Liverpool man is said to earn €17 million net per season under his two-year contract with the Süper Lig club. In addition, there is a percentage share of merchandising related to him and therefore, among other things, of shirt sales, which went through the roof immediately after news of the transfer emerged.

Mohamed Salah: MLS? Saudi Arabia? He prefers to stay in Europe

Elsewhere, of course, in Saudi Arabia or MLS, from where Sporting Kansas City are said to have been among those trying to tempt him, Salah could have earned even more, and significantly so. "One of the other contract offers he showed us was four times as high as ours," Dogan stressed. "His reasons were not financial in nature. He wanted to experience this enthusiasm and this passionate love here."

The Egypt international was apparently determined to remain in European football. The fact his path did not lead him to one of the top five leagues caused some surprise here and there. Although Salah, at 34, is now of an advanced footballing age, it should not be forgotten that just over a year ago, with a fabulous season, he was one of the main reasons why Liverpool became comfortable champions in the best league in the world.

Then came a very mixed previous campaign, including a temporary falling-out with former Reds coach Arne Slot. Nevertheless, Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher, for example, said on the Football Ramble podcast: "Turkey feels one level too low for me." He had seen Salah's future at far more renowned European clubs: "I was convinced he would end up at AC Milan or Juventus or a similar club," said Carragher.

There had in fact been speculation about Italy, and briefly there were rumours of a romantic return to Roma, from where he moved to Liverpool in 2017. But Salah reportedly wanted to do something completely new once more and not move to a league in which he had already played before. Before Roma, he had also previously played for Fiorentina in Serie A. Turkey therefore increasingly emerged as the most serious option and, as a Muslim-influenced country, it was also an obvious choice from a personal point of view for the devout Muslim.

Mohamed Salah at Trabzonspor: no Champions League, but potential for more

From a sporting perspective, a move to Galatasaray, who are definitely in the Champions League, or Fenerbahce, who could still qualify for Europe's elite competition, would on the face of it certainly have made more sense. But the country's two biggest clubs simply never really entered the race for Salah. Besiktas very much did, but according to a report by Sky Salah was unhappy that details of the negotiations became public. By contrast, he was impressed at Trabzon by the discretion with which the president and his colleagues operated.

Getty Images

Sportingly, Trabzonspor cannot offer Salah the Champions League. As last season's third-placed side, the Europa League would be the height of it, should they qualify. But the gap to champions Galatasaray last season was not particularly big at eight points. And under coach Fatih Tekke, Trabzon have shown consistently positive development over the last roughly year and a half.

The former Turkey international striker spent the majority of his playing career at Trabzonspor and knows the club inside out. When Tekke took over in March 2025, they were 11th in the table and even in danger of slipping into the relegation battle. He quickly stabilised the team, then led them to third place and the cup win in 2025/26.

Salah is therefore joining a functioning set-up built around goalkeeper Andre Onana, midfield organiser Ozan Tufan, goalscorer Paul Onuachu and creative force Ernest Muci. The latter, incidentally, has promptly handed over his No. 10 shirt to the world-famous new signing. "That was a real statement, the gesture moved us," praised boss Dogan, highlighting Muci's selflessness.

Transfer profits made Trabzonspor's Salah coup possible

But how can Trabzonspor afford the Salah coup at all? The president is a little touchy on that question. "When the clubs from Istanbul make big transfers, nobody talks about it. But when we do it, discussions arise," complained Dogan, pointing out that Trabzon have built up a financial cushion in recent years through player sales.

Trabzonspor - X

In 2025, they received a transfer fee of €27.5 million from Galatasaray for goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, and this summer Trabzon have now made a big profit with two further notable sales. Christ Inao Oulai, who had arrived from Bastia a year earlier almost for free, moved to Fiorentina for up to €30 million. Felipe Augusto, whom Trabzonspor signed from Cercle Brugge in 2025 for €5 million, has now brought in €15 million with his transfer to Zenit St Petersburg.

Whether they can offset the sporting loss that comes with that by signing Salah remains to be seen. He is, in any case, very well used to high expectations and has, as he demonstrated not least at the World Cup, the class to carry a team. Incidentally, the joint journey of Salah and Trabzonspor could begin of all places in Istanbul: last season's third-placed side open the new Süper Lig season away to Kasimpasa on Saturday.