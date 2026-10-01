Anyone who hears the name Girondins Bordeaux thinks not just of deep football tradition and romance, but of a club that once stood among the biggest and most successful in France. They think of Zinedine Zidane, who became a France international in Bordeaux in the 1990s, lost the 1996 UEFA Cup final with Girondins to Bayern Munich and then moved to Juventus.

They also think of the last title-winning side in 2009, built around the brilliant playmaker Yoann Gourcuff, who was even briefly proclaimed Zidane's heir. Coached by defensive icon Laurent Blanc, Girondins won their sixth French title and, for at least a very, very long time, their last. The following season, Bordeaux even reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

That was just over a decade and a half ago. The reality for Girondins Bordeaux in 2026 is regional football instead of elite European football. The proud club from the major city in south-west France have fallen as far as the sixth tier. Or rather, Bordeaux would like to play in Regional 1, the country's sixth-highest division, comparable to the Verbandsliga.

When did Gerard Lopez take over Girondins Bordeaux?

The background comes later, but first one of the main figures behind this collapse. It would not be fair to place sole blame for the six-time champions' unprecedented decline on Gerard Lopez. But Bordeaux's grim downward spiral really began in earnest when the Luxembourgish-Spanish businessman arrived at the then top-flight club in the summer of 2021. More alarming still, Lopez's name is also directly tied to the decline of two other historic clubs: Royal Excel Mouscron from Belgium no longer exist at all. And at Boavista Porto, Portuguese champions in 2001, no football is currently being played either after a fatal drop into the fifth tier.

OSC Lille can almost count themselves lucky by comparison. The French side are effectively the only club to have come through a Gerard Lopez takeover without lasting damage and still be where they were before. Lille were the first club in which the businessman bought a stake at the start of 2017. Even if his time at LOSC did not end anywhere near as disastrously as his three later projects, Lopez was no healthy addition there either.

"He has the ideal profile to be successful with Lille," Michel Seydoux had said, full of hope over the sale to Lopez after serving as club president for almost 15 years. After arriving, Lopez took out a loan worth €225 million from the American investment company Elliott Managements, but he could not repay it on time. He therefore had to leave at the end of 2020 and left Lille with a huge mountain of debt, which the French side were able to clear thanks to expensive star sales such as Nicolas Pepe (to Arsenal for €80 million), Victor Osimhen (to Napoli for €78.9 million) and Gabriel (to Arsenal for €26 million).

How did Gerard Lopez become rich?

Lopez, who was once involved in the billion-euro sale of Skype, also owned the former Formula One team Lotus between 2010 and 2015. That venture, too, ended in financial trouble and he had to sell. In football, he turned to his next project in the summer of 2020, when failure in Lille was already looming, and bought into Royal Excel Mouscron. At least officially, Lopez still spoke of establishing the financially troubled Belgian top-flight club as a partner club for nearby Lille. But the focus was expressly on Mouscron themselves, and in the medium term he wanted the club from the city right on the Belgian-French border to compete among the national elite.

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Instead, Royal Excel went down to the second tier just one year after Lopez's arrival. Then complete chaos broke out in the second season under the wealthy owner who had arrived with grand promises. Salaries were not paid on time, which led players to go on strike in January 2022 and refuse to train. "The president tells us we should trust Lopez, that he always keeps his promises. But we must stop fooling ourselves. We have lost faith in the club's leadership," Mouscron captain at the time Christophe Lepoint had already thundered weeks earlier to Notele. A few months later, Mouscron's board declared the club bankrupt, and since the summer of 2022 the club has simply no longer existed.

A similar fate now threatens another entry in Lopez's portfolio from hell: Boavista Porto. The businessman joined the Portuguese historic club in October 2020 and then from the summer of 2021 until the end of June this year was club owner.

What feat did Boavista Porto manage in 2001?

Boavista are a proud club from the football-mad city in the north of the country. Their sensational title in 2001 made them the only Portuguese champions of the past 80 years not called Benfica, Sporting or Porto. As with Lille and Mouscron, Lopez arrived at Boavista amid an already strained financial situation as a would-be saviour. Instead, he became a key part of the final collapse.

The club's problems kept getting worse, and for a long time players could no longer rely on being paid. The American right-back Reggie Cannon (now with Colorado Rapids in MLS), who was at Boavista from 2020 to 2023, is said to have been paid on time only once in 29 months, and the club were later ordered to pay Cannon compensation of €400,000. FIFA, meanwhile, hit Boavista with a five-window transfer ban in 2023 because of the unpaid wages, which only deepened the sporting problems.

At the end of the 2024/25 season, relegation from the top flight was confirmed. A few weeks earlier, the electricity at the stadium had even been cut off because bills had not been paid. And because the club hierarchy around Lopez could not prove Boavista's financial viability to the Portuguese football federation, they crashed all the way into the fifth tier in the summer of 2025 after several licences were refused. District league football replaced professional football.

Where do Boavista Porto stand at the moment?

A good 12 months later, after 103 years of history, Boavista are facing absolute nothingness. The monthly fee the insolvent club needed to pay to extend the insolvency proceedings was not deposited in time. As a result, Boavista have been excluded from competition since the end of July, so no football is being played at all. Through the proceeds from the sale of a special shirt, among other things, those for whom the club means so much are trying to save Boavista. The outcome remains open.

Gerard Lopez is no longer involved, in any case. That brings us to Bordeaux, the third and probably most prominent example of a club ruined under Lopez's stewardship. The truth, of course, is that the former Zidane club had been plagued by financial problems for some time. In 2018, the American fund Kings Street bought in, but the involvement was anything but sustainable and in spring 2021 Kings Street announced that it no longer wanted "to support the club and finance its current and future needs".

On the pitch, things had also been sliding since 2018. Bordeaux went from regular European challengers with occasional pushes right to the top to a grey mouse in mid-table, with growing concern about the bottom end. Gerard Lopez was supposed to spark the turnaround and took over the club in the summer of 2021. It quickly became obvious that things had gone badly wrong, and in 2022 Girondins were relegated to Ligue 2 as bottom of the table, leaving them in the second tier for the first time in 30 years.

What mistakes did Gerard Lopez make at Girondins Bordeaux?

Lopez, meanwhile, seems to have approached the situation rather naively, if comments by Jean-Marc Mickeler, head of the French football financial watchdog DNCG, are anything to go by: "Too much debt, too little equity and overly optimistic forecasts regarding qualification for the Champions League and the sale of first-team players," Mickeler told L'Equipe when listing the causes of Bordeaux's huge dilemma. He then added: "We warned about it from the very beginning."

Bordeaux did keep bringing in money through the sale of talented players, some of them from their own renowned academy. They sold Sekou Mara (now at Racing Strasbourg) to Southampton for €11.5 million in 2022, for example, and Dilane Bakwa (now at OSC Lille, on loan from Nottingham Forest) to Strasbourg for €10 million in 2023. But that was clearly not enough.

Falling revenues in the second division added to the rising debt, and direct promotion was only narrowly missed in 2023. A second year in the second tier hurt Bordeaux badly. They also declined sharply on the pitch and finished only 12th in 2023/24, so badly that they were forcibly relegated to the fourth tier. A mountain of debt totalling around €100 million made the nightmare unavoidable.

Which former Bayern boss was interested in investing in Girondins Bordeaux?

During the past two years, with Bordeaux in the fourth tier and unsuccessfully chasing promotion, the hugely precarious financial situation put off quite a few potential new investors. In spring 2025, former Bayern boss Oliver Kahn was interested in investing, but in the end decided against it: "After reviewing the financial, operational and legal information that was finally made available to us at the end of last week, we decided not to invest the planned roughly €50 million to bring FCGB back to where they belong - in Ligue 1," Kahn said on LinkedIn in June 2025.

Club icons such as Bixente Lizarazu also made their anger at the decline of their former club clear and aimed it squarely at Lopez: "I am disgusted, like everyone who loves this club. But what is happening here is unfortunately the consequence of catastrophic sporting and financial management for many years," raged 1998 World Cup winner Lizarazu, who made almost 300 appearances for Bordeaux in total. "Since the arrival of Gerard Lopez, it has become incomprehensible and stubborn," the former Bayern player continued.

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In 2026, things got even worse for Bordeaux: the next enforced relegation was sealed. Lopez could not prove the financial backing required to get through the 2026/27 season, and there is a budget hole of €9 million. Bordeaux were therefore excluded from the national football system, which covers the top five divisions. That means a restart in Regional 1, the sixth tier. If at all.

Why have Girondins Bordeaux still not been allowed to play in the sixth tier so far?

Even now, Girondins have still not been able to play a single match in the sixth tier. The reason is that, as long as Lopez had not found a buyer and the club was still threatened with liquidation, the football association of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region refused Bordeaux entry into competition.

There is at least some light at the end of the tunnel now. As announced on Wednesday, the British investment fund Park Bench has reached an agreement to buy the club from Lopez - for the symbolic price of one euro. Park Bench are taking on Girondins' immense debts and, in the best-case scenario, Bordeaux could join the Regional 1, Group B season on matchday five in mid-October. The opponent for the former champions and Champions League participants would then be Aviron Bayonnais FC II. The reserve side of a fourth-tier club.

Bordeaux were already allowed to take part in the Coupe de France this season, or rather in a kind of qualifying round for the French equivalent of the DFB Cup, and a fourth-tier side showed them their limits. Angouleme Charente FC won 5-1 after 90 minutes. Girondins had opened the scoring in the fifth minute, only for that lead to be wiped out immediately, and before a quarter of an hour had been played the favourites were already 3-1 up. "They are more experienced than we are," Bordeaux midfielder El Hadji Mboup admitted to Scap FM after the heavy defeat, acknowledging a clear difference in class, but amid all the negative headlines he also offered some optimism: "In Regional 1 (sixth tier, editor's note), we can achieve something with this team. Of course I really want to help take the club back up."

If they can finally return to the pitch in Regional 1, that is probably the only positive left: it really can only get better now. In the five years since Gerard Lopez arrived, Girondins Bordeaux have gone from a crisis-hit top-flight club to a sixth-tier side that was even threatened with complete extinction. That extinction has already been linked to the name Gerard Lopez in the case of Royal Excel Mouscron, and it could still yet come to that for Boavista Porto. And if not, the former shock champions are now left in the depths of Portuguese amateur football.