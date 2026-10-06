"One club for Haaland and Bounou": artificial intelligence answers: where will Manchester City's stars go if they are relegated?

Artificial intelligence has predicted where Manchester City's players would most likely end up should a relegation punishment follow the club's recent conviction.

An independent panel found Manchester City guilty on all charges relating to serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules over nine seasons, and on most of the charges relating to their failure to cooperate with the league's investigation.

City continue to deny the charges and insist on their innocence. That is why they have lodged an appeal.

Should that appeal fail, though, the club face a raft of harsh punishments, including points deductions and fines. The matter could even stretch to expulsion from the Premier League.

Drop City into a lower division and they stand to lose all their players, particularly the big stars.

"The Sun" reported that AI predicted Real Madrid would benefit more than anyone else, with eight City stars on their radar, including striker Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid a potential destination for 8 stars

Haaland, 26, has long been linked with Real Madrid, who are still searching for their next outstanding central striker after Karim Benzema.

That would also hand Los Blancos the edge over rivals Barcelona, who are likewise monitoring the Norway international.

Madrid also tried to sign Enzo Fernandez last summer, only for City to beat them to it. A relegation could finally land them their man.

Alongside Haaland and Fernandez, 25, the AI tips Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Josko Gvardiol, while Mateo Kovacic could return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United in second place

Manchester United could complete five major deals off the back of this unprecedented scandal.

United could land former targets Gianluigi Donnarumma and Elliot Anderson, while Matheus Nunes could come in to bolster the right-back slot.

There is also scope for United to snatch Manchester-raised stars such as Nico O'Reilly and Rico Lewis.

Liverpool and their former targets

Liverpool are the other Premier League club eyeing a windfall here. They could finally land former targets Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi, who came so close to Anfield that he sent a farewell message to the Crystal Palace fans before his club pulled out of the deal in 2025.

Semenyo, 26, and Guehi, 26, could be joined by Rayan Ait-Nouri and City captain Ruben Dias, who would strike up a superb centre-back partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

Over at Arsenal, there is every reason to lure Jeremy Doku to the Emirates to play under Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola's former assistant.

Chelsea could re-sign goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, and Everton could reclaim former star Iliman Ndiaye after selling him to City with a heavy heart last summer.

Rayan Cherki and Saint-Germain

Rayan Cherki could head back to France with Paris Saint-Germain, rivals of his former club Lyon, while Geronimo Rulli and Allan could join Real Sociedad and Palmeiras respectively.