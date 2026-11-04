A Saudi journalist has revealed the truth behind reports suggesting the possibility of sacking the Greek coach Georgios Donis, head coach of the Saudi national team, following the postponement of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The Asian Football Confederation announced the news on the morning of the day before yesterday, Tuesday. The Asian Cup, originally scheduled to begin in January 2027, will now kick off in December of the same year.

According to press reports, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation is considering sacking Donis and appointing a new head coach to lead the senior national team at the 2027 Asian Cup late next year.

Saudi journalist Badr Al-Saqri denied those reports, speaking to the "Nadeena" programme on the "MBC 1" channel.

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Al-Saqri said: "I contacted officials at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to ask them about Donis's future, and the reply came that they are not thinking at all about sacking him from his post."

He added: "There is no thinking on the part of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation about appointing a new coaching staff, and it would be a form of madness if it happened, according to the statements of the same responsible source."

His final word? "The officials confirmed that Donis will continue with the Saudi national team in the Asian tournament, and therefore there will be no problem in renewing the contract, which ends before it begins, for an additional year."

The Greek coach's contract with the Saudi national team runs out at the end of next July. That timing fuelled doubts over his future, especially with earlier reports hinting at his removal.

Donis took charge of the Saudi national team before the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. His side crashed out in the group stage, yet he still steered them to glory in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".