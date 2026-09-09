Barcelona sent an early warning to Europe's giants with a dazzling 5-1 demolition of visitors Feyenoord on Wednesday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou, opening their Champions League league-phase campaign in style.

Hansi Flick's side hit five goals for the fourth time in five matches across all competitions this season. Feyenoord became the latest victims, joining Elche, Rayo Vallecano and Valencia on that list.

Heavy rain fell as Barcelona claimed their first three points, kicking off their bid to reclaim a continental crown that has eluded them since 2015.

That win was their 19th in 21 home matches at the start of a Champions League journey, against one draw and one defeat, according to Opta.

Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim did not feature, staying on the substitutes' bench. The young forward, who made his debut in La Liga, must wait a little longer for his first Champions League appearance.

New signing Gabriel Jesus, by contrast, came on as a second-half substitute.

Catalan dominance

From the opening whistle, Barcelona took control. Raphinha needed just three minutes to break the deadlock, latching onto a pass from Lamine Yamal, gliding past the Dutch defenders and slotting home with ease.

The hosts pressed on. Karim Adeyemi doubled the lead in the 22nd minute with a sudden strike from outside the box that fooled Feyenoord's goalkeeper.

João Cancelo nearly made it three in the 37th minute, only to see his effort crash off the right post. The score stayed 2-0 at the break.

Jesus makes his mark

Nothing changed after the restart. Barcelona kept their grip on the game, and a third goal felt inevitable. It arrived in the 58th minute through Raphinha, who finished off a superb through ball from Pedri.

Nacho Ferri thought he had pulled one back a minute later with a quick response, but the referee flagged him offside.

Yamal made it four in the 78th minute, curling a direct free kick from the edge of the area straight through the wall.

Sem Steijn grabbed a consolation eight minutes from time, converting a fine cross from Gonçalo Borges.

Jesus, though, refused to let the game finish without a stamp of his own. The new signing headed home the fifth from a Yamal cross.