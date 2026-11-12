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Nobody could believe what happened in Prague. A high ball, a strange touch, then a whistle that turned the match upside down. A single moment was enough to hand Spain the lead and put the Czech Republic in fresh trouble, in one of the strangest penalties seen this year.

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Czech Republic international Ambros gifted Spain one of the most foolish penalties of the year. Inside his own box, he controlled a high ball with his hand, handing La Roja the lead.

The ball struck him near the elbow, and the Czech midfielder used that touch to soften it and clear his lines. Nobody on the pitch spotted the movement. The video assistant technology did.

Montenegrin referee Nikola Dabanovic reviewed the incident on the screen and didn't hesitate. He pointed to the spot, and Alex Paina stepped up to convert it with real confidence, opening the scoring for Spain and igniting La Roja's celebrations in the Czech capital.

Prague hosted this UEFA Nations League encounter on Thursday evening, the Czech Republic against Spain. On paper it looked a mismatch. In reality it carried every element of excitement and controversy.

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Spain are living through their finest period. La Roja sealed a quarter-final place by staying unbeaten across their four group matches, taking maximum points and collecting 12 along the way.

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Fresh from their historic crowning as 2026 World Cup champions, the Spaniards remain clear favourites to win the UEFA Nations League title next June. It's a trophy they want in the cabinet to confirm their complete dominance of world football.

The Czech Republic, by contrast, are already out but still have two matches left to play. They failed to win a single game in the third group of the top tier. That modest form cost Santi Denia's side any chance of the quarter-finals, and now they face relegation to the second tier without a point to their name.

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Ambros's moment summed up the Czech Republic's suffering in this tournament. Just as his side tried to hold firm against the world champions, an incomprehensible handball opened the door for Spain. This was no ordinary handball but a clear attempt to control the ball with the arm, as if the player had forgotten he was playing football and not basketball.

The incident initially slipped by unnoticed, but the video technology was on the lookout. The VAR summoned the referee to review it, and once he saw the footage on the screen he had no choice but to award the penalty. The touch was clear, and so was the benefit gained from it.

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Paina needed no invitation. He stepped up with the confidence of the greats and placed the ball in the net, giving Spain the lead and dealing a harsh psychological blow to a Czech side that had dreamed of a positive result in front of their fans.

This goal reflects the character of the current Spanish side, a team that doesn't need many chances to score and knows how to punish opponents' mistakes, even strange ones like Ambros's. Having taken 12 points from four matches and lifted the World Cup only months ago, they show no mercy to any opponent who slips in front of them.

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For the Czech Republic, the suffering mounts match after match. Pointless so far, they now find themselves threatened with relegation to the second tier, a painful blow to a nation that had hoped to restore its standing among the greats.

Ambros's moment will remain the talk of this match. A strange moment, an even stranger penalty, and a goal that gave Spain the lead. The world champions need only a single touch, even one off an opponent's hand, to write a new chapter in the story of their dominance.