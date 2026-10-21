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FC Bayern München v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

On video: Timber takes on the goalkeeper's role, and Kane punishes Arsenal

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Arsenal
Champions League
H. Kane
Germany
England

Kane had set up the first goal.

Harry Kane fired Bayern Munich ahead against Arsenal on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena, in the third round of the UEFA Champions League.

The England international won a penalty in the 60th minute when his goalbound shot struck the hand of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber.

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Kane made no mistake from the spot a minute later, lashing the ball into the top corner to David Raya's right to put the Bavarian giants 2-1 up.

Arsenal had struck first in the 25th minute. Eberechi Eze latched onto a long ball down the left from Martin Ødegaard, bore down on Manuel Neuer one-on-one and slotted home.

Bayern needed just 10 minutes to hit back. Kane threaded a pinpoint pass to Alphonso Davies, deployed as a winger on the night, and the Canadian steered the ball into the net with his right foot in the 35th minute.

The Bavarians arrived with 4 points from a win over Norway's Bodø/Glimt and a draw with fellow German side Viking, while Arsenal had won their opening two UEFA Champions League games against Italy's Napoli and France's Lille.


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